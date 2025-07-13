LIVE TV
Home > Business > Anthem Biosciences IPO Opens Monday: What You Should Know Before Subscribing

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Bangalore, Anthem Biosciences is a technology-driven company specializing in contract research, development, and manufacturing. It operates across drug discovery and development, with integrated capabilities in New Chemical Entities (NCE) and New Biological Entities (NBE). Its global clientele includes emerging biotech firms and major pharmaceutical companies focused on innovation.

IPO
Anthem Biosciences, a Bangalore-based pharmaceutical company, opens its IPO tomorrow for subscription. (Photo: Social)

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 19:01:17 IST

Anthem Biosciences, a Bangalore-based pharmaceutical company, opens its IPO tomorrow for subscription. The company is focused on contract research, development, and manufacturing. The initial public offering (IPO) of Anthem Biosciences is set at a price band of ₹540–₹570, with a minimum investment of ₹14,040 for 26 shares. The maximum lot allowed for bidding is 13 lots.

The major promoters of the company are Ajay Bhardwaj, holding 42.53%; Ganesh Sambasivam, holding 9.23%; K. Ravindra Chandrappa, holding 8.86%; Ishaan Bhardwaj, holding 10.16%; and Krithika Ganesh, holding 1.52% of shares.

The company will open bidding on July 14, 2025, and will close it on July 16, 2025. The allotment date for the shares is set for July 17, 2025. The issue size for the Anthem Biosciences IPO is ₹3,395 crore.

About Anthem Biosciences

Anthem Biosciences was founded in 2006. The company is headquartered in Bangalore. Anthem Biosciences Limited is driven by innovation and technology, focused on contract research, development, and manufacturing. The company operates in drug discovery, development, and manufacturing.

It is one of the few companies in India with integrated New Chemical Entity (NCE) and New Biological Entity (NBE) capabilities.

Anthem Biosciences’ clients include innovation-focused emerging biotech and large pharmaceutical companies that operate globally.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Before making any investment, conduct thorough research and consult a financial advisor).

