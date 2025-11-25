Apple Layoffs: iPhone Maker Cuts Dozens Of Jobs Globally In This Department, Reason Is…

Apple has cut dozens of jobs in its global sales team. According to a Bloomberg report, employees were informed over the past two weeks, and the layoffs targeted teams that manage sales to large businesses, educational institutions, and government agencies. Apple has not revealed exactly how many jobs were removed.

The job cuts affected several divisions within Apple’s sales organisation. This included account managers who work directly with major corporate clients, universities, and government departments. Employees responsible for operating Apple’s briefing centres, where new products are shown to important customers, were also among those who lost their jobs. Apple confirmed that it is reorganising its corporate sales structure but did not provide more details.

A company spokesperson told Bloomberg that Apple is “making some changes to our sales team so we can reach more customers. This affects a small number of roles. We are still hiring, and employees in impacted positions can apply for other jobs inside Apple.” According to the report, even some senior managers with 20 to 30 years of experience were affected. Workers whose positions were cut have until January 20 to find another role within Apple. After that deadline, they will be laid off and receive severance packages. Apple is currently hiring for several sales positions and has encouraged displaced employees to apply.

The restructuring comes at a time when Apple is reporting strong financial performance. The company’s revenue is rising at the fastest pace in years, and it is expected to generate nearly USD 140 billion in sales during the December quarter. Apple is also developing a new low-cost laptop for early next year, aimed at boosting demand from business and education buyers. The latest job cuts follow similar reductions in Australia and New Zealand, where about 20 sales roles were removed recently.

Apple typically avoids large-scale layoffs, and CEO Tim Cook has often said that job cuts are made only when absolutely necessary. However, the company has faced pressure to streamline operations.

ALSO READ: Apple Slashes Discounts on iPhone 17, Major Price Hike- Check Out the Latest Price Before It Changes