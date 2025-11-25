LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Celina Jaitly business news canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Celina Jaitly business news canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Celina Jaitly business news canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Celina Jaitly business news canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Celina Jaitly business news canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Celina Jaitly business news canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Celina Jaitly business news canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Celina Jaitly business news canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Apple Layoffs: iPhone Maker Cuts Dozens Of Jobs Globally In This Department, Reason Is…

Apple Layoffs: iPhone Maker Cuts Dozens Of Jobs Globally In This Department, Reason Is…

The restructuring comes at a time when Apple is reporting strong financial performance. The company’s revenue is rising at the fastest pace in years.

Representational image (Pixabay)
Representational image (Pixabay)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 25, 2025 13:13:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Apple Layoffs: iPhone Maker Cuts Dozens Of Jobs Globally In This Department, Reason Is…

Apple has cut dozens of jobs in its global sales team. According to a Bloomberg report, employees were informed over the past two weeks, and the layoffs targeted teams that manage sales to large businesses, educational institutions, and government agencies. Apple has not revealed exactly how many jobs were removed.

The job cuts affected several divisions within Apple’s sales organisation. This included account managers who work directly with major corporate clients, universities, and government departments. Employees responsible for operating Apple’s briefing centres, where new products are shown to important customers, were also among those who lost their jobs. Apple confirmed that it is reorganising its corporate sales structure but did not provide more details.

A company spokesperson told Bloomberg that Apple is “making some changes to our sales team so we can reach more customers. This affects a small number of roles. We are still hiring, and employees in impacted positions can apply for other jobs inside Apple.” According to the report, even some senior managers with 20 to 30 years of experience were affected. Workers whose positions were cut have until January 20 to find another role within Apple. After that deadline, they will be laid off and receive severance packages. Apple is currently hiring for several sales positions and has encouraged displaced employees to apply.

The restructuring comes at a time when Apple is reporting strong financial performance. The company’s revenue is rising at the fastest pace in years, and it is expected to generate nearly USD 140 billion in sales during the December quarter. Apple is also developing a new low-cost laptop for early next year, aimed at boosting demand from business and education buyers. The latest job cuts follow similar reductions in Australia and New Zealand, where about 20 sales roles were removed recently.

Apple typically avoids large-scale layoffs, and CEO Tim Cook has often said that job cuts are made only when absolutely necessary. However, the company has faced pressure to streamline operations. 

ALSO READ: Apple Slashes Discounts on iPhone 17, Major Price Hike- Check Out the Latest Price Before It Changes

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 1:13 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: appleApple layoffsiPhone

RELATED News

India’s Labour Market Boom 2025: SBI Forecasts 77 Lakh Jobs And Rs 75,000 Crore Consumption Spike!

Defence Sector Q2 FY26: Revenue, Profit Surge; HAL, BEL, BDL, Data Patterns Top Picks

Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 3: Final Bidding Frenzy & GMP Update- Here Are The Key Details

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street’s Roller-Coaster Begins; Soft Start, Big Signals- Traders Strap In!

Stocks To Watch Today: Siemens Energy, HUDCO, Cello, Tata Elxsi, Dr Reddy’s, Surya Roshni, Eris Lifesciences, Ceigall India And Many Other In Focus Today

LATEST NEWS

Actress Celina Jaitly Accuses Husband Peter Haag Of Domestic Abuse, Seeks 50 Crores In Damage

Hyderabad Shocker: Class 10 Girl Dies By Suicide After Being Scolded For Low Marks, Know What Exactly Happened

Legendary Tata Sierra Is Back After 22 Years: From Features to Price and Safety, Here Is Everything You Need to Know

Zohran Mamdani’s Net Worth: Income Sources, Salary & Assets In Uganda – What The NYC Mayor-Elect Owns & Earns

‘Show More Cracks’, Customer Uses AI To Fake Damage, Gets Full Refund From Swiggy Instamart

IPL 2026 Auction: Complete List of Head Coaches and Major Changes Before the Mini Auction

‘Sadiyon Ke Ghav Bhar Rahe Hain’: PM Modi Addresses Gathering At Ayodhya Ram Mandir At Dhwajarohan Ceremony

Fresh Clue On Smriti Mandhana’s Wedding Surfaces, Palash Muchhal’s Mother Just Revealed…

‘Eyes Burning, Can’t Work’: Gen Z Employee’s Bold Message Stuns Delhi Boss, Internet Calls It Refreshing Honesty

Apple Layoffs: iPhone Maker Cuts Dozens Of Jobs Globally In This Department, Reason Is…

Apple Layoffs: iPhone Maker Cuts Dozens Of Jobs Globally In This Department, Reason Is…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Apple Layoffs: iPhone Maker Cuts Dozens Of Jobs Globally In This Department, Reason Is…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Apple Layoffs: iPhone Maker Cuts Dozens Of Jobs Globally In This Department, Reason Is…
Apple Layoffs: iPhone Maker Cuts Dozens Of Jobs Globally In This Department, Reason Is…
Apple Layoffs: iPhone Maker Cuts Dozens Of Jobs Globally In This Department, Reason Is…
Apple Layoffs: iPhone Maker Cuts Dozens Of Jobs Globally In This Department, Reason Is…

QUICK LINKS