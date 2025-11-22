Apple Slashes Discounts on iPhone 17, Major Price Hike- Check Out the Latest Price Before It Changes

Apple iPhone 17: The global tech giant Apple has reduced the cashback offer on its latest iPhone 17 models after the festive season ended. The tech giant is doing so to manage the supply chain in India. The company has reduced the bank cashback from Rs.6,000 to just Rs.1,000. The new scheme is officially available on its website, which shows the supply shortage of the base model of the iPhone 17.

The iPhone 17 series was globally launched in September. The series includes the base model iPhone 17, the Pro, and the Pro Max. The company upgraded the camera, design, and introduced a new iPhone Air. The iPhone 17 was launched at Rs.82,900, the iPhone Air at Rs.1,19,900, the iPhone 17 Pro at Rs.1,34,900, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max at Rs.1,49,900.

Base iPhone 17 Supply Affects Price

For the iPhone 17 base variant (256 GB and 512 GB), there is a shortage in the supply of the phone that customers are eagerly looking for. Despite the shortage in the supply chain, Apple is redirecting its inventory to the U.S., leaving the emerging South Asian market, especially India, underserved.

According to sources, there was extra supply for the Diwali season, and now the company is focusing on the global market for the Christmas sale. E-commerce leaders like Amazon and Flipkart are also suffering from the supply shortage and have listed the base model as out of stock. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro model is also available in limited quantity.

During Apple’s recent meeting, CEO Tim Cook stated, “iPhone set a revenue record for the September quarter at $49 billion, up 6% year-on-year, with growth in the vast majority of markets we track, despite supply constraints we faced on several iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 models given strong demand.” Tim Cook further told that they are constantly working hard to achieve the demand-supply balance, but he isn’t sure when it will happen.

iPhone 17 Current Price

The iPhone Air starts at Rs.1,19,900, whereas the iPhone 17 Pro costs Rs.1,34,900, and the iPhone Pro Max comes with a price tag of Rs.1,49,900 for the base model of 256 GB storage.