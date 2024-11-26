AstraZeneca Receives Nod To Launch Lynparza For Advanced Endometrial Cancer Treatment In India

AstraZeneca Pharma India said that its firm has received CDSCO approval for the import of the 100 mg and 150 mg strength film-coated tablets of Lynparza, a drug approved for a new indication in the treatment of advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer.

The drug maker on Tuesday announced the approval, an important milestone in that pharmaceutical company’s product development. Lynparza, in combination with Durvalumab, was also approved as a treatment for maintenance use by adult patients whose advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer had not progressed following first-line platinum-based chemotherapy.

Regulatory Approval For New Indication

In a filing with the exchanges, AstraZeneca Pharma said that it had received permission from the CDSCO to import, sell, and distribute Olaparib film-coated tablets in the strength of 100 mg and 150 mg under Form CT-20. This is the latest oncology product added to the company’s oncology portfolio in India.

The approval marks a significant stride for AstraZeneca Pharma India in offering new treatment options to cancer patients. Now, the company is geared up to launch the drug for this specific indication pending further statutory clearances.

Market Impact And Company Performance

Rising to 6,583.65 on Tuesday after the drug major announced that the marketing approval for its blood thinner, Exemestane, had been received from the authorities, AstraZeneca Pharma India’s shares rose by 1.98% during intraday trading. This increase shows how investors are upbeat on the approval, which has the potential to strengthen the company’s position in the pharmaceutical market in India.

AstraZeneca Pharma India has shown resilience in the operational performance even when profitability becomes an issue. In the second quarter of 2024, the company said that net profits declined by 27% year-on-year to Rs 38 crore in comparison to Rs 52 crore for the same period last year. However, revenues from operations grew significantly, from Rs 311 crore to Rs 408 crore, evidencing good operational performance despite a dip in profits.

The approval of Lynparza for this additional indication would significantly enhance the presence of AstraZeneca Pharma India in the oncology sector. That aside, the focus on leading-edge cancer treatments would prove empowering to the company to present the most innovative therapeutic options to patients, especially where such a market like India is concerned, because incidences of the deadly disease are increasing exponentially.

The pharmaceutical subsidiary of the British-Swedish multinational AstraZeneca has gained worldwide recognition not only for its drugs in oncology but also for developing the pivotal role of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. The latest approval for Lynparza adds another layer of strength to the comprehensive therapeutic portfolio of the company, in oncology, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory conditions.

