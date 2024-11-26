Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

AstraZeneca Receives Nod To Launch Lynparza For Advanced Endometrial Cancer Treatment In India

AstraZeneca Pharma India receives CDSCO approval to import and distribute Lynparza for the maintenance treatment of advanced endometrial cancer, boosting its oncology portfolio.

AstraZeneca Receives Nod To Launch Lynparza For Advanced Endometrial Cancer Treatment In India

AstraZeneca Pharma India said that its firm has received CDSCO approval for the import of the 100 mg and 150 mg strength film-coated tablets of Lynparza, a drug approved for a new indication in the treatment of advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer.

The drug maker on Tuesday announced the approval, an important milestone in that pharmaceutical company’s product development. Lynparza, in combination with Durvalumab, was also approved as a treatment for maintenance use by adult patients whose advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer had not progressed following first-line platinum-based chemotherapy.

Regulatory Approval For New Indication

In a filing with the exchanges, AstraZeneca Pharma said that it had received permission from the CDSCO to import, sell, and distribute Olaparib film-coated tablets in the strength of 100 mg and 150 mg under Form CT-20. This is the latest oncology product added to the company’s oncology portfolio in India.

The approval marks a significant stride for AstraZeneca Pharma India in offering new treatment options to cancer patients. Now, the company is geared up to launch the drug for this specific indication pending further statutory clearances.

Market Impact And Company Performance

Rising to 6,583.65 on Tuesday after the drug major announced that the marketing approval for its blood thinner, Exemestane, had been received from the authorities, AstraZeneca Pharma India’s shares rose by 1.98% during intraday trading. This increase shows how investors are upbeat on the approval, which has the potential to strengthen the company’s position in the pharmaceutical market in India.

AstraZeneca Pharma India has shown resilience in the operational performance even when profitability becomes an issue. In the second quarter of 2024, the company said that net profits declined by 27% year-on-year to Rs 38 crore in comparison to Rs 52 crore for the same period last year. However, revenues from operations grew significantly, from Rs 311 crore to Rs 408 crore, evidencing good operational performance despite a dip in profits.

The approval of Lynparza for this additional indication would significantly enhance the presence of AstraZeneca Pharma India in the oncology sector. That aside, the focus on leading-edge cancer treatments would prove empowering to the company to present the most innovative therapeutic options to patients, especially where such a market like India is concerned, because incidences of the deadly disease are increasing exponentially.

The pharmaceutical subsidiary of the British-Swedish multinational AstraZeneca has gained worldwide recognition not only for its drugs in oncology but also for developing the pivotal role of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. The latest approval for Lynparza adds another layer of strength to the comprehensive therapeutic portfolio of the company, in oncology, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory conditions.

ALSO READ | Adani Group’s $33 Billion Loss: Global Investors Halt Deals Amid U.S. Bribery Allegations

Filed under

AstraZeneca Business news Endometrial Cancer Lynparza
Advertisement

Also Read

Ex-Ally Jagmeet Singh Urges Trudeau to Confront Trump’s 25% Tariff Threat, ‘Can’t Bury Your Head In Sand’

Ex-Ally Jagmeet Singh Urges Trudeau to Confront Trump’s 25% Tariff Threat, ‘Can’t Bury Your Head...

Why Biden Administration Spent $400,000 On 30 Interviews With Transgender People In India?

Why Biden Administration Spent $400,000 On 30 Interviews With Transgender People In India?

Luxury brand LVMH Gets Caught Up In An EVs-vs-Booze Battle

Luxury brand LVMH Gets Caught Up In An EVs-vs-Booze Battle

No Evidence Of EVM Tampering: Supreme Court Dismisses Paper Ballot Plea

No Evidence Of EVM Tampering: Supreme Court Dismisses Paper Ballot Plea

Liam Payne Attempted To Escape Hotel Room Before His Tragic Death: Report

Liam Payne Attempted To Escape Hotel Room Before His Tragic Death: Report

Entertainment

Liam Payne Attempted To Escape Hotel Room Before His Tragic Death: Report

Liam Payne Attempted To Escape Hotel Room Before His Tragic Death: Report

Ryan Reynolds’s Next Superhero Movie After Deadpool & Wolverine Revealed, Know What Role Will He Play Here

Ryan Reynolds’s Next Superhero Movie After Deadpool & Wolverine Revealed, Know What Role Will He

‘He Wasn’t The Director’, Says A 3 Idiots Actor About Aamir Khan 15 Years After The Movie Release

‘He Wasn’t The Director’, Says A 3 Idiots Actor About Aamir Khan 15 Years After

Did Jung Woo Sung Have A Secret Child With Moon Gabi While Dating A Non-Celebrity Girl?

Did Jung Woo Sung Have A Secret Child With Moon Gabi While Dating A Non-Celebrity

‘I’m Kind Of Stuck At The Moment,’ Reveals Elton John As He Is Unable To Make New Music Due To This MEDICAL Reason

‘I’m Kind Of Stuck At The Moment,’ Reveals Elton John As He Is Unable To

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox