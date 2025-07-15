LIVE TV
Home > Business > AWL Agri Business Posts Strong Growth, Q1 FY26 Revenue Jumps 21 pc YoY

AWL Agri Business Posts Strong Growth, Q1 FY26 Revenue Jumps 21 pc YoY

AWL Agri Business (formerly Adani Wilmar) posted its highest-ever Q1 revenue of Rs 17,059 crore for FY26, driven by a 26% growth in its edible oil segment. Despite strong growth, net profit declined to Rs 238 crore due to rising raw material costs. The company also expanded retail coverage and plans further Food & FMCG growth.

AWL Agri Business, formerly Adani Wilmar, an Indian multinational food and beverage conglomerate reported its highest-ever Q1 revenue at Rs 17,059 crore for Financial Year 2026. (Photo: Social)
AWL Agri Business, formerly Adani Wilmar, an Indian multinational food and beverage conglomerate reported its highest-ever Q1 revenue at Rs 17,059 crore for Financial Year 2026. (Photo: Social)

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 22:32:46 IST

AWL Agri Business, formerly Adani Wilmar, an Indian multinational food and beverage conglomerate reported its highest-ever Q1 revenue at Rs 17,059 crore for Financial Year 2026. The revenue is up by 21% from the same quarter of FY25.

The major portion of revenue comes from its edible oil business, including soyabean oil, palm oil, sunflower oil, rice bran oil, mustard oil, groundnut oil, cottonseed oil that grew YoY. The segment contributed Rs 13,415 crore, making up 78.6% of total revenue and 61% of the overall volume mix.

Food & FMCG Business Grows 4%, Boosted by Price Hikes

The Food & FMCG business saw a 4% rise in revenue to Rs 1,414 crore. The company also took price hikes across this category during the quarter. Although this segment contributed just 8% to revenue, it reported for 16% of the total volume mix. 

According to the company, the essentials business grew 12%, contributing 12% to the total revenue.

AWL is actively expanding its Food & FMCG business, using strong cash flows from its edible oil segment. It is similar to ITC’s strategy of leveraging cigarette business profits to build its FMCG portfolio. The edible oil segment generates about Rs 1,200–Rs 1,500 crore in cash flows annually.

AWL Expands Retail Reach, Faces Profit Dip Amid Rising Costs

AWL expanded retail coverage by 18% to 8.7 lakh outlets. It includes around 55,000 rural towns, a ten-fold increase since FY22.

Despite strong revenue growth, net profit for the quarter declined to Rs 238 crore, however, it was due to higher raw material costs. The cost of goods sold (COGS) rose 25%, outpacing revenue growth. Though, raw material prices have corrected by over 10% in the past three months, and the benefits are expected to reflect in upcoming quarters.

AWL’s stock closed at Rs 263 apiece on Tuesday, trading at 30 times trailing 12-month earnings, its lowest valuation in three years.

Also Read: Godrej Consumer Shares Jump 6% Following Q1FY26 Business Update

Tags: adani

