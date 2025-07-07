Godrej Consumer Shares Jump 6% Following Q1FY26 Business Update

Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) shares surged upto 6 per cent on Monday following a positive business update for Q1FY26. The FMCG company has reported strong growth prospects, with its standalone business expected to deliver high single-digit value growth, supported by mid-single-digit volume growth (UVG). This performance reflects improving demand trends and operational momentum, especially in its Home Care and GAUM (Godrej Africa, USA, and Middle East) businesses.

“Our Standalone business is likely to deliver high-single digit value growth on the back of mid-single digit UVG. Volume growth has been strongly competitive and is sequentially improving”, the company stated in an exchange filing.

Looking forward, GCPL anticipates sequential performance improvements in FY26. The company is positioned to achieve mid-to-high single-digit volume growth (UVG) for its standalone operations, high single-digit consolidated revenue growth in INR, and double-digit consolidated EBITDA growth over the full year. While the standalone EBITDA margin for Q1FY26 is projected to fall below the usual range, a recovery is expected subsequently. Although palm oil prices began easing at the end of June, the positive impact of this decline is expected to materialize only in the second half of FY26.

“We expect performance to improve sequentially in FY26. We believe for FY26, we are on track to deliver mid-high-single digit UVG for Standalone business, high-single digit Consolidated INR revenue growth and double-digit Consolidated EBITDA growth for the full year. Standalone EBITDA margin in Q1FY26 is likely to be below our normative range but is expected to improve” , company mentioned in the filing.

Financial analsyst Nuvama have maintained their ‘Buy’ rating on GCPL, setting a target price of Rs 1,460. They noted a stronger-than-expected performance in India volumes and a positive outlook, indicating that the stock is well-positioned for upward momentum, supported by the company’s strategic initiatives.

Share Market Price

On Monday, GCPL shares rose by as much as 6 per cent, trading at Rs 1,265 at 1:39 PM.

Godrej Consumer Products is a leading player in emerging markets, ranking second in India’s soap segment and holding the top position in air fresheners and wet tissues in Indonesia, as per its website.