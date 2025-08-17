BlueStone Jewellery IPO Allotment Status Released: How To Check Your Allocation

The allotment status for Bangalore based BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Limited IPO is out now. Investors may check their status through the website of NSE or BSE. The IPO was opened on August 11 and was closed on August 13, 2025. The company offered a mix of fresh equity shares and an offer-for-sale, with distinguished subscription figures demonstrating investor interest.

Subscription Snapshot and Investor Interest

The issue was opened with a price band of ₹492-₹517 per share. Quantity in one lot was of 29 shares. The consolidate Bid details as per the investor type are hereunder:

• Total Consolidated Bids: 2.70 times

• Retail investors: 1.35 times

• QIBs: 4.28 times

• Non-institutional investors: 0.55 times

IPO Overview

• Price Band: ₹492–₹517

• Issue Size: Approximately ₹1,540.65 crore, including ₹820 crore fresh issue and ₹720.65 crore offer-for-sale

• Book Running Lead Managers: Axis Capital Ltd, IIFL Capital Services Ltd, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd

• Registrar: KFin Technologies Ltd

How to check your status of allotment

Investors can check their allotment status using one of the following methods:

On NSE Website:

• Visit the NSE IPO Allotment Page.

• Go to “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

• Select the company name.

• Enter PAN and application number.

• Submit to view allotment status.

On BSE Website:

• Visit the BSE IPO Allotment Page.

• Select “Equity” in the issue type.

• Choose “Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure Ltd”.

• Enter PAN or application number and captcha.

• Click “Search” to see your result.

What This Means for Investors

The moderate subscription status of the IPO suggests cautious optimism among investors. The QIB demand was notably good, while retail and NII participation was less than that. Investors should monitor market sentiment and listing performance closely in the coming week.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

