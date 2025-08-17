Mahendra Realtors IPO Allotment: Here’s How To Check If You Got The Shares

LIVE TV
The IPO allotment status for Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure Limited, a real estate and infrastructure development company is out now. Investors who applied for this public offering can now see their application results through the official website of the BSE or NSE.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 17, 2025 18:10:12 IST

The IPO allotment status for Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure Limited, a real estate and infrastructure development company is out now. Investors who applied for this public offering can now see their application results through the official website of the BSE or NSE.

This public offer was open from August 12 to August 14, 2025. Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure has received strong interest from all investor categories. The issue comprised up to 58,17,600 equity shares, including a market maker allocation of 2,91,200 shares, under a 100% book-building format. The price band was set between ₹75 and ₹85 per share, and bids were accepted in lots of 1,600 shares.

Subscription Snapshot and Investor Interest

The issue was opened with a price band of ₹96-₹102 per share. Bids were accepted in lots of 144 shares. The consolidate Bid details as per the investor type are hereunder:

•    Total Consolidated Bids: 25.20 times
•    Retail investors: 25.59 times
•    QIBs: 43.57 times
•    Non-institutional investors: 27.13 times

How to Check Mahendra Realtors IPO Allotment Status:

Investors can check their allotment status using one of the following methods:

On NSE Website:
1.    Visit the NSE IPO Allotment Page.
2.    Go to “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.
3.    Select the company name.
4.    Enter PAN and application number.
5.    Submit to view allotment status.

On BSE Website:
1.    Visit the BSE IPO Allotment Page.
2.    Select “Equity” in the issue type.
3.    Choose “Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure Ltd”.
4.    Enter PAN or application number and captcha.
5.    Click “Search” to see your result.

What’s Next for Investors?

Shares are already been credited to the demat account of the investors, if allocated. Refunds for non-allottees have also been processed. The stock is scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME (Emerge platform) on August 20, 2025.

Good response to the Mahendra Realtors IPO, across segments, indicates investor interest in the real estate and infrastructure development sector, particularly in mid-cap urban projects. However, final listing performance will depend on overall market sentiment and sectoral outlook next week.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

ipoIPO allotmentnew ipo

