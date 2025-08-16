Don’t Miss Out: What You MUST Know About The Studio LSD IPO Before You Invest

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Studio LSD Limited, a multimedia production house, opens for public subscription on 18 August 2025. The IPO will close on 20 August 2025.

The shares will be listed on the NSE Emerge (SME) platform. The company aims to raise approximately ₹70.13 crore through a combination of fresh issue and offer-for-sale.

Studio LSD Limited: IPO Details at a Glance:

• IPO Opening Date: 18 August 2025

• IPO Closing Date: 20 August 2025

• Issue Type: 100% Book Building (Public cum Offer-for-Sale)

• Total Issue Size: ₹70.13 crore

• Fresh Issue: ₹56.10 crore (11,000,000 shares)

• Offer for Sale: ₹14.03 crore (2,750,000 shares)

• Market Maker Portion: 688,000 equity shares

• Price Band: ₹48 to ₹51 per share

• Face Value: ₹2 per share

• Market Lot: 2,000 shares; in multiples thereof

• Minimum Investment (Retail): ₹204,000 (4,000 shares)

• Maximum Bid (Retail): ₹204,000 (limit of one lot)

• Listing At: NSE Emerge platform (SME)

• Book Running Lead Manager: Corpwis Advisors Private Limited

• Registrar: Purva Sharegistry (India) Private Limited

Studio LSD Limited: Important IPO Dates

• Basis of Allotment Finalisation: 21 August 2025

• Refund Initiation & Credit to Demat Accounts: 22 August 2025

• Listing Date: 25 August 2025

Studio LSD Limited: Company Overview

Studio LSD Limited, founded in February 2017 and headquartered in Mumbai, is a multimedia production house known for creating original content for television and OTT platforms. The name “LSD” stands for Laxmi, Saraswati, and Durga, reflecting its cultural roots and creative mission.

The company oversees the entire content production lifecycle. It works from the concept development to financing and production to post-production and distribution. The company collaborates with top broadcasters and OTT players such as Sony, Zee TV, and Colors TV.

