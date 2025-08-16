LIVE TV
Shreeji Shipping Global Limited IPO Alert: All You Need To Know About This Shipping And Logistics Solutions Provider

Shreeji Shipping Global Limited IPO Alert: All You Need To Know About This Shipping And Logistics Solutions Provider

Shreeji Shipping Global Limited's ₹410.7 crore IPO opens on 19 August 2025, closing on 21 August. Offering integrated shipping and logistics solutions, the company serves major industries and ports, with shares priced between ₹240–₹252, listed on NSE and BSE.

Shreeji Shipping Global Limited IPO Alert: All You Need To Know About This Shipping And Logistics Solutions Provider

Published: August 16, 2025 21:28:51 IST
Published: August 16, 2025 21:28:51 IST

The initial public offering (IPO) of Shreeji Shipping Global Limited will open for subscription on 19 August 2025. The IPO will last for 3 days, till 21 August 2025. The company is expecting to raise around ₹410.7 crore through a fresh issue of equity shares.

Shreeji Shipping Global Limited: IPO Details at a Glance:

•    IPO Opening Date: 19 August 2025
•    IPO Closing Date: 21 August 2025 
•    Issue Type: Book Building — 100% fresh issue of equity shares 
•    Total Issue Size: ~₹410.7 crore 
•    Fresh Issue: ~₹410.7 crore (no offer-for-sale component) 
•    Price Band: ₹240 to ₹252 per equity share 
•    Face Value: ₹10 per equity share 
•    Lot Size: 58 shares (and in multiples thereof) 
•    Minimum Retail Investment: ~₹13,920 for one lot (58 shares × ₹240) 
•    Maximum Retail Investment: ~₹1,90,008 for thirteen lots (754 shares) 
•    Listing At: NSE and BSE 
•    Registrar: Bigshare Services Private Limited 
•    Book Running Lead Managers: Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. and Elara Capital (India) Pvt. Ltd. 
•    Sponsor Bank: HDFC Bank Limited 

Shreeji Shipping Global Limited: Important IPO Dates

•    Anchor Investor Bidding: 18 August 2025 
•    Basis of Allotment Finalisation: 22 August 2025 
•    Initiation of Refunds / Credit to Demat: 25 August 2025 
•    Listing Date: 26 August 2025 

Shreeji Shipping Global Limited: Company Overview

Shreeji Shipping Global Limited was founded in 1995. The company has it headquarter in Jamnagar, Gujarat. It provides integrated shipping and logistics solutions for dry bulk cargo.

The company serves a network of over 20 ports and jetties across India’s west coast and Sri Lanka, offering services including lightering, stevedoring, cargo handling, and inland transportation. 

Shreeji Shipping Global Limited brings end-to-end services across industries such as Oil & Gas, FMCG, Coal & Metals, and Energy & Power. Adani Enterprises, Torrent Power, Tata International, UltraTech Cement, and others are some of the key clients of the company.



Shreeji Shipping Global Limited IPO Alert: All You Need To Know About This Shipping And Logistics Solutions Provider

