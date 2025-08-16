Patel Retail Limited IPO Alert: All You Need To Know About The Upcoming IPO Of This Retail Supermarket

The initial public offering (IPO) of Patel Retail Limited is launching for subscription from 19 August 2025 and last till 21 August 2025. The company’s objective is to raise approximately ₹242.8 crore through this IPO, featuring a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS) to existing shareholders.

Patel Retail Limited: Details of the IPO at a Glance:

• IPO Opening Date: 19 August 2025

• IPO Closing Date: 21 August 2025

• Issue Type: 100% Book Building

• Total Issue Size: ₹225.6 cr to ₹242.8 cr (₹225.62–₹242.76 cr depending on band)

• Fresh Issue: Approx. ₹201.9 cr–₹217.2 cr† (85.18 lakh shares)

• Offer for Sale: Approximately ₹23.8 cr–₹25.6 cr (10.02 lakh shares)

• Price Band: ₹237 to ₹255 per share

• Face Value: ₹10 per equity share

• Lot Size: 58 shares, in multiples thereof

• Minimum Retail Investment: ~₹14,790 (1 lot)

• Maximum Retail Investment: ~₹1,92,270 (13 lots)

• Eligible Employee Discount: ₹20 per share

• Listing At: BSE and NSE

• Registrar: Bigshare Services Private Limited

• Book Running Lead Manager (BRLM): Fedex Securities Private Limited

Objectives of the Issue

The net proceeds from the IPO will be used for:

1. Repayment/prepayment of borrowings: ~₹59 crore

2. Working capital requirements: ~₹115 crore

3. General corporate purposes: Remaining funds

Important IPO Dates:

• Anchor Investor Bidding: 18 August 2025

• Finalisation of Basis of Allotment: 22 August 2025

• Initiation of Refunds / Credit to Demat: 25 August 2025

• Listing Date: 26 August 2025

Patel Retail Limited: Company Overview

Patel Retail Limited, chain of supermarkets, was incorporated in June 2007. The headquarter of the company is in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It operates a chain of supermarkets under the brand “Patel’s R Mart” The company focuses on value retailing in tier III cities and suburbs in Maharashtra. The company offers food, FMCG, general merchandise, and apparel.

The company has its product range labelled as, Patel Fresh (pulses, ready-to-cook items), Indian Chaska (spices, ghee, papad), Blue Nation (men’s apparel), Patel Essentials (home improvement).

This IPO presents an opportunity to invest in a value-based supermarket chain with steady growth, backward integration, and private label focus—positioned to benefit from India’s rising retail segment.

