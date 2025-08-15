LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Vikram Solar Limited IPO Alert: What Investors Should Know Before Subscribing

Vikram Solar Limited IPO Alert: What Investors Should Know Before Subscribing

Vikram Solar's IPO, set to open from 19-21 August 2025, aims to raise ₹2,079 crore with a fresh issue of ₹1,500 crore. The offering includes 17.45 million equity shares. The price band is ₹315-₹332 per share, with a listing on BSE and NSE.

Vikram Solar Limited IPO Alert: What Investors Should Know Before Subscribing

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 15, 2025 22:41:58 IST

The initial public offering (IPO) of Vikram Solar Limited is set to open for subscription on 19 August 2025 and close on 21 August 2025. The company aims to raise approximately ₹2,079 crore, comprising a fresh issue of ₹1,500 crore and an offer for sale of up to 17,450,882 Equity Shares.

IPO Details at a Glance:

•    IPO Opening Date: 19 August 2025
•    IPO Closing Date: 21 August 2025
•    Issue Type: 100% Book Building (Public Cum Offer for Sale)
•    Total Issue Size: ₹2,079.37 crore 
o    Fresh Issue: ₹1,500 crore 
o    Offer for Sale: Up to 17,450,882 equity shares (approx ₹579 crore) 
•    Price Band: ₹315 to ₹332 per share 
•    Face Value: ₹10 per equity share 
•    Lot Size: 45 shares 
•    Minimum Investment (Retail): ₹14,940 (for one lot) 
•    Maximum Subscription Amount (Retail): ₹1,94,220 (13 lots = 585 shares) 
•    Listing Exchanges: BSE and NSE 
•    Registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited 
•    Sponsor Banks / Book Running Lead Managers: Axis Bank Limited and HDFC Bank Limited (as sponsor banks mentioned by user, lead managers include JM Financial, Nuvama, UBS Securities India, Equirus, PhillipCapital) 

Important IPO Dates:

•    Anchor Investor Bidding: 18 August 2025 
•    Basis of Allotment Finalisation: 22 August 2025 
•    Initiation of Refunds / Credit to Demat Accounts: 25 August 2025 (refunds and share credit) 
•    Listing Date: 26 August 2025 

Vikram Solar Limited: Company Overview

Vikram Solar Limited, headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal, was incorporated in 2009 and operates in the renewable energy sector. The company specializes in manufacturing solar photovoltaic (PV) modules, offering EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) and O&M (operations and maintenance) services. 

This IPO presents a compelling opportunity at the intersection of India’s renewable energy expansion and the capital markets. The pricing, robust order book, and expansion plans provide potential for long-term investor interest.

Also Read: Parth Electricals IPO Closes Today: Can This ₹49.72 Cr Power Sector Player Energize The SME Market?

Tags: ipoIPO news

RELATED News

Trend Reversal or False Dawn? Nifty 50 Sets the Stage for Monday With Bullish Signals
Air Canada Flight Attendants’ Strike Nears – What to Do If Your Flight Is Cancelled
Gem Aromatics Limited IPO Alert: Should You Invest? Here’s What You Need To Know!
RBI’s FREE-AI Guidelines: How Will They Transform India’s Financial Future?
CII Director General Applauds PM Modi’s Vision For Youth Empowerment And MSME Growth: What’s Next?

LATEST NEWS

Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Why Malaika Arora Cannot Take The ‘Liberty’ Of Retiring? Actress Reveals, “I felt I Was In A Situation…”
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
Kingsley Coman Gets Recruited By Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s New Super Attack Emerges
Patna: Dead Bodies Of 2 Children Recovered From A Parked Car In Indrapuri
‘Fake’ Putin Spotted at Alaska Summit? Conspiracy Theories Flood Internet
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Poet, The Orator, The Statesman
Uorfi Javed Defends Mrunal Thakur Over Bipasha Basu Controversy, ‘I’ve Said Some Sh*t In The Past Too’
Anti Discrimination Alert Triggered Mid Match At Anfield
Vikram Solar Limited IPO Alert: What Investors Should Know Before Subscribing

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vikram Solar Limited IPO Alert: What Investors Should Know Before Subscribing

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vikram Solar Limited IPO Alert: What Investors Should Know Before Subscribing
Vikram Solar Limited IPO Alert: What Investors Should Know Before Subscribing
Vikram Solar Limited IPO Alert: What Investors Should Know Before Subscribing
Vikram Solar Limited IPO Alert: What Investors Should Know Before Subscribing

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?