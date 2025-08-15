Vikram Solar Limited IPO Alert: What Investors Should Know Before Subscribing

The initial public offering (IPO) of Vikram Solar Limited is set to open for subscription on 19 August 2025 and close on 21 August 2025. The company aims to raise approximately ₹2,079 crore, comprising a fresh issue of ₹1,500 crore and an offer for sale of up to 17,450,882 Equity Shares.

IPO Details at a Glance:

• IPO Opening Date: 19 August 2025

• IPO Closing Date: 21 August 2025

• Issue Type: 100% Book Building (Public Cum Offer for Sale)

• Total Issue Size: ₹2,079.37 crore

o Fresh Issue: ₹1,500 crore

o Offer for Sale: Up to 17,450,882 equity shares (approx ₹579 crore)

• Price Band: ₹315 to ₹332 per share

• Face Value: ₹10 per equity share

• Lot Size: 45 shares

• Minimum Investment (Retail): ₹14,940 (for one lot)

• Maximum Subscription Amount (Retail): ₹1,94,220 (13 lots = 585 shares)

• Listing Exchanges: BSE and NSE

• Registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited

• Sponsor Banks / Book Running Lead Managers: Axis Bank Limited and HDFC Bank Limited (as sponsor banks mentioned by user, lead managers include JM Financial, Nuvama, UBS Securities India, Equirus, PhillipCapital)

Important IPO Dates:

• Anchor Investor Bidding: 18 August 2025

• Basis of Allotment Finalisation: 22 August 2025

• Initiation of Refunds / Credit to Demat Accounts: 25 August 2025 (refunds and share credit)

• Listing Date: 26 August 2025

Vikram Solar Limited: Company Overview

Vikram Solar Limited, headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal, was incorporated in 2009 and operates in the renewable energy sector. The company specializes in manufacturing solar photovoltaic (PV) modules, offering EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) and O&M (operations and maintenance) services.

This IPO presents a compelling opportunity at the intersection of India’s renewable energy expansion and the capital markets. The pricing, robust order book, and expansion plans provide potential for long-term investor interest.

