Parth Electricals IPO Closes Today: Can This ₹49.72 Cr Power Sector Player Energize The SME Market?

Parth Electricals & Engineering Limited’s ₹49.72 crore SME IPO closes today, August 6, 2025. The company specializes in power distribution and switchgear, with strong demand from institutional and retail investors. Proceeds will fund expansion and technology upgrades in the power sector.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 6, 2025 19:50:56 IST

Today is the last day to subscribe to the IPO of Parth Electricals & Engineering Limited, a ₹49.72 crore SME issue that opened on August 4, 2025. The company, with strong EPC capabilities in the power distribution and switchgear industry, has caught the attention of investors in India’s growing infrastructure push.

Despite a slow start on Day 1, interest was build as the offer closes.

IPO Overview: Final Day to Apply

The IPO is a 100% book-built issue and is listed to attract institutional, HNI, and retail investors. The company plans to use the proceeds to fund working capital, expand its manufacturing base, and invest in new technology.

Key IPO Details:

•    Price Band: ₹160 to ₹170 per share
•    Lot Size: 800 shares (Minimum Retail Investment: ₹1,36,000 at upper band)
•    Maximum Retail Investment: ₹2,72,000 (One Lot Max)
•    Bid Opening Date: August 4, 2025
•    Bid Closing Date: August 6, 2025 (Today)
•    Allotment Date (Tentative): August 7, 2025
•    Listing Date (Tentative): August 11, 2025 on NSE SME (Emerge platform)

Subscription Status as of Day 3

Investor demand has been modest, with overall subscription at 22.19 on Day 3. Here’s a segment-wise breakdown:

•    Retail Individual Investors (RII): 20.28x
•    Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 44.28x
•    Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 17.65x
(Data as of August 6, 2025 | 07:55 PM)

Parth Electricals & Engineering Limited: Company Profile

Founded in 2007 and based in Vadodara, Gujarat, Parth Electricals specializes in EPC contracts and manufacturing of switchgear and electrical infrastructure solutions. Its product portfolio includes:

•    Medium voltage switchgear panels
•    Compact substations
•    Control relay panels
•    GIS and RMU systems (up to 132 kV)

The company serves top-tier clients including L&T, BHEL, Schneider Electric, Tata Power, Adani, and Reliance Industries, reflecting a strong reputation in India’s industrial and utility segments.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Investors should review official filings and consult a financial advisor before investing.)

Tags: ipoIPO news

