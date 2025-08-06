Jyoti Global Plast IPO Day 3: Will This ₹35.44 Cr Moulding Specialist Be The Next Big SME Listing?

Jyoti Global Plast Limited’s ₹35.44 crore SME IPO closes today, August 6, 2025, after two days of steady investor interest. With a focus on plastic and FRP moulding, the Navi Mumbai-based company is offering investors exposure to India’s growing demand in aerospace, auto, and industrial packaging sectors.

Key IPO Details

• Price Band: ₹62 to ₹66 per share

• Lot Size: 2,000 shares (Minimum Retail Investment: ₹1,32,000 at upper band)

• Maximum Retail Investment: ₹9,24,000 (14,000 shares)

• Bid Opened: August 4, 2025

• Bid Closes: August 6, 2025 (Today)

• Allotment Date (Tentative): August 7, 2025

• Listing Date (Tentative): August 11, 2025 on NSE SME

IPO Overview: Final Day 3

The IPO comprises a fresh equity issue via 100% book-building and is available for retail and institutional participants. The proceeds are intended to fund working capital, technology upgrades, and strategic business expansion.

Subscription Status as of Today

Investor response has been strong from retail and NII segments, with overall subscription reached 7.93x. Segment-wise data:

• Retail Individual Investors (RII): 9.54x

• Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 15.05x

• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 1.86x

(Data as of August 6, 2025 | 07:30 PM)

Company Snapshot: Jyoti Global Plast Limited

Founded in 2004, Jyoti Global Plast operates out of Navi Mumbai and provides plastic and fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP) moulding solutions.

The company caters to a range of high-growth industries, including aerospace, drones, automotive, and industrial packaging. It specializes in custom moulding and anti-drone components, highlighting its innovation-driven focus.

Jyoti Global Plast’s clientele includes an Indian arm of a US-listed company, underscoring its credibility and technological expertise in advanced moulding.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Investors are advised to refer to official documents and consult licensed professionals before investing.)

