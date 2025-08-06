LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Bhadora Industries IPO Closes Today: Could This ₹55.62 Cr SME Cable Maker Be the Next Market Contender?

Bhadora Industries IPO Closes Today: Could This ₹55.62 Cr SME Cable Maker Be the Next Market Contender?

Bhadora Industries’ ₹55.62 crore IPO closes today, offering shares priced between ₹97-103. The SME cable manufacturer, with strong financials and growth potential, targets expansion and working capital. Despite cautious interest, the IPO reflects opportunities in India’s infrastructure-driven growth.

Bhadora Industries IPO Closes Today: Could This ₹55.62 Cr SME Cable Maker Be the Next Market Contender?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 6, 2025 17:52:49 IST

Bhadora Industries Limited’s ₹55.62 crore IPO closes today, August 6, 2025, offering investors a chance to participate in the industrial cable manufacturer’s growth story. The SME-focused IPO has attracted a mix of retail, institutional, and non-institutional investors.

IPO Overview: Final Day to Apply

The initial public offering consists of a fresh equity issue under a 100% book-building mechanism. The company aims to leverage IPO proceeds for working capital, expansion, and strengthening its market position.

Key IPO Details:

•    Price Band: ₹97 to ₹103 per share
•    Lot Size: 1,200 shares (Minimum Retail Investment: ₹1,23,600 at upper band)
•    Max Retail Application: 2 lots = ₹2,47,200
•    Bid Opened: August 4, 2025
•    Bid Closes: August 6, 2025 (Today)
•    Allotment Date (Tentative): August 7, 2025
•    Listing Date (Tentative): August 11, 2025 on NSE SME platform

Subscription Status as of Day 3

As per the latest available data, overall subscription stands at 0.91x, indicating cautious investor interest. Segment-wise details are:

•    Retail Individual Investors (RII): 0.87x
•    Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 1.65x
•    Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 0.68x

(Data as of August 6, 2025, 17:50 IST)

Company Background: Bhadora Industries Limited

Headquartered in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Bhadora Industries manufactures a wide range of industrial cables branded as Vidhut Cables. Its portfolio includes PVC, LV, LT aerial bunched, and XLPE cables catering to electricity boards and EPC contractors across 17 Indian states. 

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Investors are advised to consult official RHP documents and licensed financial advisors before making investment decisions.)

Tags: ipoIPO news

RELATED News

tock Market Today: Humpty Dumpty Moment? Sensex and Nifty Slip After Flat Start — Here’s Why
No Nation Has Built Public Digital Infrastructure Like India Has: Gautam Adani
US Imposes 50% Tariff On Indian Gold Jewellery: What It Means For The Industry
How Reliance Industries Boosted Shareholder Value By 5x In 10 Years: The Secrets Behind The Growth
Why Mukesh Ambani Continues To Draw Zero Salary For 5th Year In A Row

LATEST NEWS

NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Bansidhar Singh
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About
Bandana Singh
Bandana Devi
Bandan Kumar Singh
Banarsi Das
Who Is Ben Shelton? The Tennis Star Who Just Dethroned Karen Khachanov In Toronto Final!
Bambam Sah
Bhadora Industries IPO Closes Today: Could This ₹55.62 Cr SME Cable Maker Be the Next Market Contender?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bhadora Industries IPO Closes Today: Could This ₹55.62 Cr SME Cable Maker Be the Next Market Contender?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bhadora Industries IPO Closes Today: Could This ₹55.62 Cr SME Cable Maker Be the Next Market Contender?
Bhadora Industries IPO Closes Today: Could This ₹55.62 Cr SME Cable Maker Be the Next Market Contender?
Bhadora Industries IPO Closes Today: Could This ₹55.62 Cr SME Cable Maker Be the Next Market Contender?
Bhadora Industries IPO Closes Today: Could This ₹55.62 Cr SME Cable Maker Be the Next Market Contender?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?