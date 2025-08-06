Bhadora Industries IPO Closes Today: Could This ₹55.62 Cr SME Cable Maker Be the Next Market Contender?

Bhadora Industries Limited’s ₹55.62 crore IPO closes today, August 6, 2025, offering investors a chance to participate in the industrial cable manufacturer’s growth story. The SME-focused IPO has attracted a mix of retail, institutional, and non-institutional investors.

IPO Overview: Final Day to Apply

The initial public offering consists of a fresh equity issue under a 100% book-building mechanism. The company aims to leverage IPO proceeds for working capital, expansion, and strengthening its market position.

Key IPO Details:

• Price Band: ₹97 to ₹103 per share

• Lot Size: 1,200 shares (Minimum Retail Investment: ₹1,23,600 at upper band)

• Max Retail Application: 2 lots = ₹2,47,200

• Bid Opened: August 4, 2025

• Bid Closes: August 6, 2025 (Today)

• Allotment Date (Tentative): August 7, 2025

• Listing Date (Tentative): August 11, 2025 on NSE SME platform

Subscription Status as of Day 3

As per the latest available data, overall subscription stands at 0.91x, indicating cautious investor interest. Segment-wise details are:

• Retail Individual Investors (RII): 0.87x

• Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 1.65x

• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 0.68x

(Data as of August 6, 2025, 17:50 IST)

Company Background: Bhadora Industries Limited

Headquartered in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Bhadora Industries manufactures a wide range of industrial cables branded as Vidhut Cables. Its portfolio includes PVC, LV, LT aerial bunched, and XLPE cables catering to electricity boards and EPC contractors across 17 Indian states.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Investors are advised to consult official RHP documents and licensed financial advisors before making investment decisions.)