Bombay Stock Exchange Receives a Bomb Threat Over Email, Says ‘4 RDX IED In building’, Fear Looms Over The Market

Terror Threat at Bombay Stock Exchange: Bomb Scare Shakes Dalal Street

In a chilling turn of events, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) received a threatening email on Tuesday morning, claiming that four RDX-laden IED bombs had been planted inside its iconic tower. The email warned of a blast scheduled for 3 PM, sparking immediate panic. Even more shocking—the sender’s ID bore the name “Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan,” raising serious questions and suspicions. Security forces quickly swung into action, cordoning off the premises and launching a full-scale bomb sweep. As trading continued, the tension was palpable. Was it a hoax—or something far more sinister brewing on Dalal Street?

Following a bomb threat, BSE officials promptly alerted the police, leading to the swift arrival of bomb squad teams and local police units at the premises. A thorough inspection was carried out, but nothing suspicious was found, according to a statement by Mumbai Police cited by ANI. A case has been registered against an unidentified individual at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station under sections 351(1)(b), 353(2), 351(3), and 351(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), with further investigation underway. The incident follows a similar bomb threat received by Amritsar’s Golden Temple, prompting the SGPC to file a complaint