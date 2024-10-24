Home
Thursday, October 24, 2024
BSNL Reveals New Logo, Plans To Compete With Jio And Airtel, No Surge In Tariff

At a notable event in New Delhi on Tuesday, October 22, BSNL revealed a new logo and slogan, signaling a fresh phase for the government-owned telecom company.

BSNL Reveals New Logo, Plans To Compete With Jio And Airtel, No Surge In Tariff

At a notable event in New Delhi on Tuesday, October 22, BSNL revealed a new logo and slogan, signaling a fresh phase for the government-owned telecom company. In a strategic move that sets it apart from private competitors like Jio, Airtel, and Vi, BSNL announced it will not raise its tariff plans. This announcement was made by BSNL’s Managing Director and Chairman, Robert Ravi, during the event.

BSNL’s Tariff Strategy

While private telecom operators raised mobile tariffs by 21% in July, BSNL chose a different approach by maintaining its current rates. This strategy aligns with the company’s goal to enhance connectivity for its users, ensuring a wider reach and network engagement. The decision has already paid off, as BSNL witnessed a sharp rise in user acquisition, with 300,000 new subscribers joining within a month following the tariff hikes by private operators.

New Logo and Slogan

After 24 years, BSNL also introduced a revamped logo and slogan as part of its brand refresh. The new logo incorporates elements of the Indian tricolour along with the map of India, symbolizing the company’s deep-rooted national presence. Alongside this visual change, BSNL transitioned from its old slogan, “Connecting India,” to “Connecting Bharat,” reflecting its focus on catering to both urban and rural populations with equal emphasis.

 4G Expansion and Infrastructure

Looking ahead, BSNL is conducting trials for 4G services and aims for a full-scale commercial rollout across India in the coming year. To facilitate this, the company is installing 100,000 new mobile towers nationwide, with over 35,000 already operational. This large-scale expansion is part of BSNL’s efforts to modernize its infrastructure and compete effectively in the growing telecom market.

Exclusive Mobile Number Auctions

In an additional bid to attract new customers, BSNL has introduced a feature allowing potential subscribers to bid for exclusive mobile numbers through e-auctions. Some of the premium numbers up for auction include 9444133233 and 94444099099. The auction is currently available in three BSNL circles: UP East, Chennai, and Haryana.

The auction for the UP East circle began on October 16 and will close on October 22. Auctions for the Haryana and Chennai circles started on October 18 and 19, respectively, and will conclude on October 27 and 28.

With its latest moves, including maintaining affordable tariffs and investing in next-generation technology, BSNL is positioning itself as a more competitive player in India’s telecom landscape.

Filed under

Airtel BSNL JIO
