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Home > Business > CARS24 acquires automotive utility platform Vehicle Info from Surat-based Vasundhara Infotech

CARS24 acquires automotive utility platform Vehicle Info from Surat-based Vasundhara Infotech

CARS24 acquires automotive utility platform Vehicle Info from Surat-based Vasundhara Infotech

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 14, 2026 12:35:15 IST

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CARS24 acquires automotive utility platform Vehicle Info from Surat-based Vasundhara Infotech

From Left to Right: Swena Sehrawat – Business Leader at Cars24, Pushkal Arora – Vice President at Cars24, Himanshu Ratnoo – CEO at Cars24, Chirag Pipaliya – CEO at Vehicleinfo and Somish Kakasiya – EMO at Vasundhara Infotech

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 14: Global used-car marketplace CARS24 has acquired automotive utility platform Vehicle Info from Surat-based Vasundhara Infotech LLP as it looks to expand beyond vehicle transactions and build a full-stack digital platform for vehicle ownership.

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Founded in 2017 by entrepreneur Chirag Pipaliya, Vehicle Info enables users to access a range of vehicle-related services through a single digital platform. The application allows vehicle owners to check registration details, view and pay traffic challans, verify insurance validity, track service history and access other essential vehicle information online.

Since its launch, Vehicle Info has grown organically and attracted lakhs of users by simplifying everyday vehicle-related tasks that are often scattered across multiple platforms. By aggregating key vehicle data and services in one place, the application allows users to retrieve vehicle details quickly, manage challan payments, renew insurance policies and receive reminders for important vehicle-related activities.

With the acquisition, CARS24 aims to expand beyond vehicle buying and selling and build a broader digital platform for vehicle ownership. The integration of Vehicle Info is expected to enable the platform to support users not only during vehicle transactions but also throughout the years they own and manage their vehicles.

Commenting on the development, Chirag Pipaliya, Co-founder at Vasundhara Infotech, said, “Vehicle Info was built with the goal of making vehicle-related information and services easily accessible for everyday users. Joining hands with CARS24 gives the platform an opportunity to scale that vision further and integrate it into a larger ecosystem that supports users throughout the lifecycle of vehicle ownership.”

He said the acquisition also validates the technology capabilities developed by the Vasundhara Infotech team.

“The development demonstrates that globally relevant digital products can be built from regional technology ecosystems with the right vision and innovation,” Pipaliya added.

The integration is expected to strengthen digital services for vehicle owners while creating new opportunities for innovation across the automotive technology ecosystem.

About Vasundhara Infotech LLP

Vasundhara Infotech LLP is a technology and software development company headquartered in Surat, Gujarat. Founded by entrepreneur Chirag Pipaliya, the company specialises in developing digital products and software solutions for clients across multiple sectors. Over the years, Vasundhara Infotech has delivered more than 300 technology projects and built a reputation for creating practical, user-focused digital solutions. The company is also the parent organisation behind the Vehicle Info platform, which was developed to simplify everyday vehicle-related services for users across India.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Mar 14, 2026 12:35 PM IST
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CARS24 acquires automotive utility platform Vehicle Info from Surat-based Vasundhara Infotech

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CARS24 acquires automotive utility platform Vehicle Info from Surat-based Vasundhara Infotech

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CARS24 acquires automotive utility platform Vehicle Info from Surat-based Vasundhara Infotech
CARS24 acquires automotive utility platform Vehicle Info from Surat-based Vasundhara Infotech
CARS24 acquires automotive utility platform Vehicle Info from Surat-based Vasundhara Infotech
CARS24 acquires automotive utility platform Vehicle Info from Surat-based Vasundhara Infotech

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