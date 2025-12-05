Cloudflare Outage Disrupts Trading on Groww, Zerodha, Angel One: What Really Happened?

Cloudflare Outage Overview: For a trader today, December 5, 2025, the chaos was instant when the screen got stuck.

The scenario is: You are monitoring your charts, waiting to enter a trade, and suddenly, the trading application stops working. The silence of Zerodha, Groww, Angel One, and Upstox coincides with the worst timing possible. You try refreshing, logging out and back in, nothing works. Each of these attempts gives you a “500 Internal Server Error,” and your heart rate goes up quicker than the market volatility.

What makes it more frightening is that this happens not only to you but also to Canva, QuillBot, and numerous international sites. It then dawns on you that a huge outage at Cloudflare is the cause of your being stuck in the middle.

For a trader who relies on real-time data and instant execution, the outage feels like the lights have been turned off in his/her trading world. Nothing is left to do but watch the screen that has stopped, hope that the open positions will be held, and wait until the services get back to their normal state slowly.

Cloudflare Outage: What Exactly Happened? (Outage Details)

Cloudflare confirmed it was facing “internal service degradation.”

This marked the second large-scale issue for the company in just a few weeks.

The outage occurred during India’s active trading window (9:15 AM–3:30 PM IST), resulting in maximum impact.

Multiple platforms showed “500 Internal Server Error” messages.

Even Downdetector, which tracks outages, went down due to Cloudflare’s network failure.

By mid-afternoon, Cloudflare applied a fix and began restoring services.

Zerodha reported its Kite platform was fully restored by 14:55 IST.

Responses From The Three Trading Platforms: Zerodha, Groww, And Angel One

In case you were doing any trading on that day, your application of choice, whether it be Zerodha, Groww or Angel One, probably got stuck faster than your morning coffee. But at least the platforms did not leave you in silence because they entered the arena very quickly, recognizing the problem before your annoyance could reach “full margin call” levels.

Zerodha even firefought, advising users to go to their WhatsApp backup trading service, indeed, you read that right, WhatsApp was the emergency trading desk that day! Groww and Angel One kept posting updates pretty much like a live commentary of “We’re working on it, don’t panic!”

At the same time, APIs, backend systems, and real-time data from different brokers all went down in a synchronized way, leaving traders with just blank charts and a question: could this be the digital apocalypse?

If you are one of those who refreshed their screen 47 times in the hope that the issue might have been fixed, rest assured, you were not the only one.

What Was The Reason For This Cloudflare Outage?

So what was responsible for the major online disruption? It was not an attack from outside or the universe being against the traders, though the latter may have led to a meltdown. A little glitch in Cloudflare’s global network was to blame.

The status page of Cloudflare revealed that there would be scheduled maintenance at the Detroit data center on the 5th of December 2025. No kidding, Detroit, your trading screen was indirectly dependent on the things that unfolded there.

The maintenance resulted in a massive rerouting of traffic, and the whole internet reacted as if it were a perplexed GPS that was constantly recalculating. This led to latency spikes, system slowdowns, and the collapse of platforms one after the other.

Moreover, Cloudflare takes care of a significant portion of the DNS, CDN, and security routing; thus, even the slightest shake can cause a widespread digital traffic jam.

If you were to ask yourself, “Is it just me?”, believe us, it was definitely not only you.

Cloudflare Outage’s Impact on Traders

The outage locked traders out during critical market hours, causing panic, uncertainty, and loss of access to essential price feeds.

Many could not square off positions, place stop-loss orders, or monitor volatile stocks.

The incident highlighted the fragility of digital trading ecosystems , especially when dependent on a single infrastructure provider.

