LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dgca aviation news pm modi’ IND vs SA Ajay Bagga rupee indian economy geopolitical impact putin dgca aviation news pm modi’ IND vs SA Ajay Bagga rupee indian economy geopolitical impact putin dgca aviation news pm modi’ IND vs SA Ajay Bagga rupee indian economy geopolitical impact putin dgca aviation news pm modi’ IND vs SA Ajay Bagga rupee indian economy geopolitical impact putin
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dgca aviation news pm modi’ IND vs SA Ajay Bagga rupee indian economy geopolitical impact putin dgca aviation news pm modi’ IND vs SA Ajay Bagga rupee indian economy geopolitical impact putin dgca aviation news pm modi’ IND vs SA Ajay Bagga rupee indian economy geopolitical impact putin dgca aviation news pm modi’ IND vs SA Ajay Bagga rupee indian economy geopolitical impact putin
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Who Is Avadhut Sathe? SEBI Bans Trading Guru, Impounds ₹546 Crore Over Unregistered Advisory

Who Is Avadhut Sathe? SEBI Bans Trading Guru, Impounds ₹546 Crore Over Unregistered Advisory

SEBI bans Avadhut Sathe and ASTAPL for unregistered investment advisory, impounds ₹546.16 crore, citing misleading claims and investor deception. Accounts frozen, previous warnings ignored, highlighting regulatory crackdown on fraudulent trading schemes.

Who Is Avadhut Sathe?
Who Is Avadhut Sathe?

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 5, 2025 12:53:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Avadhut Sathe? SEBI Bans Trading Guru, Impounds ₹546 Crore Over Unregistered Advisory

Avadhut Sathe: Who Is He? 

In the trading universe, Avadhut Sathe isn’t merely a name; he was a wonder. An IT professional who quit the corporate life, Sathe moulded himself into a trader mentor, a chart expert, and the leading figure of one of the biggest trading communities in India. Besides building an empire of high-voltage webinars, adrenaline-filled live trading sessions, and motivational war cries through the Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy (ASTAPL), he attracted thousands of traders dreaming to chase their passion.

For a lot of traders, Sathe was not merely a teacher, he was the flame that made them think of financial freedom being just one trade away. Perhaps, they were right , his rise was stormy, his power was unparalleled, and his followers were numerous until SEBI intervened.

SEBI’s Action: Full Ban And Impounding of Funds 

SEBI has officially slammed the brakes on Avadhut Sathe and his trading academy, and not gently. If you ever wondered what a hard stop-loss from the regulator looks like, this is it. Sathe and ASTAPL have been banned from the securities market for offering advisory and analyst services without SEBI’s approval. And the plot thickens: SEBI has also impounded a staggering ₹546.16 crore, calling it “unlawful gains” collected from over 3.37 lakh investors.

If you’re thinking, “That’s a lot of zeroes…”, you’re absolutely right. SEBI clearly decided it was time to hit the pause button on this trading saga.

Unregistered Investment Advisory Services

According to SEBI, Sathe and ASTAPL offered paid stock market tips, strategies, and live trading recommendations without SEBI registration, violating regulatory norms.

Misleading Claims And Investor Deception

SEBI found that Sathe allegedly misled investors by:

  • Highlighting only profitable trades

  • Promising consistently high returns

  • Using aggressive marketing to lure retail participants

Massive Money Collection From Investors

Here’s a thing that might cause you to raise an eyebrow, or even both. Avadhut Sathe’s institute not merely collected money but amassed huge amounts of it. Over 3.37 lakh investors enrolled for classes, mentorships, and live trading fun, thus their total contributions exceeded ₹601 crore. Yes, crore with a C.

However, SEBI took a glance at the amounts and said, “Wait a minute… something doesn’t add up.” Out of the total, ₹546.16 crore has now been classified as prima facie illegal gains.

If you are thinking, “Hold on, that’s nearly the total amount!”, you are not alone. SEBI actually hit Ctrl+Alt+Delete on the entire project.

Immediate Restrictions Imposed

SEBI’s order prohibits Sathe and ASTAPL from:

  • Dealing in securities

  • Accessing live market data

  • Advertising or promoting their services

Bank Account Freeze: SEBI Hits Pause

Let’s say you are going to check your bank account online and- surprise!, nothing gets done. Just like that, after all, SEBI has done for Avadhut Sathe and ASTAPL. Every single account associated with the academy has been locked up, and the mind-blowing ₹546.16 crore impounded funds are now secured in fixed deposits. No sneaky withdrawals, no midnight transfers, just a big, regulatory “hold up!” For the 3.37 lakh investors, it’s a sigh of relief: your money is being guarded while SEBI sorts things out.

Ignored SEBI’s Previous Warning: Oops!

Here’s the kicker: Sathe had already received a warning from SEBI in March 2024. Did he stop his trading empire? Nope. Apparently, warnings were nothing but advice. Live sessions, paid advice, and glitzy promises continued, and SEBI finally said, “Enough!”, and hit the big red ban button. Lesson for traders: regulators don’t like being ignored, and ignoring them can cost more than just your reputation.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: RBI MPC meeting December 2025: Reserve Bank Cuts Repo Rate by 25bps; MPC…

First published on: Dec 5, 2025 12:53 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ASTAPLAvadhut Sathefinancial fraudhome-hero-pos-12impounded fundsinvestor deceptionlive tradingretail investorsSEBI actionSEBI banstock market tipstrading academytrading coursesunregistered investment advisory

RELATED News

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 5: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Jump As RBI Rate Cut Sparks Broad Market Rally

Indian Rupee At ₹90 Per Dollar: Petrol, Groceries, Gadgets And Overseas Travel Costs Surge

Ratan Tata’s Step Mother And Lakme Founder – Simone Tata Passes Away At 95, All You Need To Know

RBI Cuts Repo Rate By 25 Basis Points To 5.25%: What Sanjay Malhotra’s Surprise Move Means For Your EMIs, Home Loan And Savings – Explained

LATEST NEWS

Why Hotel Check-In Times Are Always 12 PM or 2 PM: Secrets Behind Why You Can’t Get Your Room Earlier

“Knows What His Role Is Within This Team”: Dale Steyn’s Lavishes Praise On This Indian Batter Ahead Of 3rd ODI Against South Africa

All IndiGo Flights From Delhi Cancelled Till Midnight – Here’s Why The Airline Is Facing Major Disruptions

From Full Refund To Free Meals: What Benefits Can You Claim If Your Flight Gets Cancelled? Refund Process Explained Amid IndiGo Cancelling Over 600 Flights

‘Lost for Words’: Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong Among Thousands Stranded After IndiGo Flight Cancellations

Who Is Avadhut Sathe? SEBI Bans Trading Guru, Impounds ₹546 Crore Over Unregistered Advisory

“India Not Neutral But On Side Of Peace,” PM Modi Roars As Russian President Putin Assures Him Of Ukraine War Settlement

Can Virat Kohli Displace Rohit Sharma From Top Spot In ODI Rankings After 3rd ODI? What Are The Scenarios?

Russian President Vladimir Putin Receives Ceremonial Welcome And Tri-Services Guard Of Honour At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Top 3 Nighttime Drinks That Naturally Reduce High Morning Blood Pressure Levels Safe

Who Is Avadhut Sathe? SEBI Bans Trading Guru, Impounds ₹546 Crore Over Unregistered Advisory

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Avadhut Sathe? SEBI Bans Trading Guru, Impounds ₹546 Crore Over Unregistered Advisory

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Avadhut Sathe? SEBI Bans Trading Guru, Impounds ₹546 Crore Over Unregistered Advisory
Who Is Avadhut Sathe? SEBI Bans Trading Guru, Impounds ₹546 Crore Over Unregistered Advisory
Who Is Avadhut Sathe? SEBI Bans Trading Guru, Impounds ₹546 Crore Over Unregistered Advisory
Who Is Avadhut Sathe? SEBI Bans Trading Guru, Impounds ₹546 Crore Over Unregistered Advisory

QUICK LINKS