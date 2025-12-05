Who Is Avadhut Sathe? SEBI Bans Trading Guru, Impounds ₹546 Crore Over Unregistered Advisory

Avadhut Sathe: Who Is He?

In the trading universe, Avadhut Sathe isn’t merely a name; he was a wonder. An IT professional who quit the corporate life, Sathe moulded himself into a trader mentor, a chart expert, and the leading figure of one of the biggest trading communities in India. Besides building an empire of high-voltage webinars, adrenaline-filled live trading sessions, and motivational war cries through the Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy (ASTAPL), he attracted thousands of traders dreaming to chase their passion.

For a lot of traders, Sathe was not merely a teacher, he was the flame that made them think of financial freedom being just one trade away. Perhaps, they were right , his rise was stormy, his power was unparalleled, and his followers were numerous until SEBI intervened.

SEBI’s Action: Full Ban And Impounding of Funds

SEBI has officially slammed the brakes on Avadhut Sathe and his trading academy, and not gently. If you ever wondered what a hard stop-loss from the regulator looks like, this is it. Sathe and ASTAPL have been banned from the securities market for offering advisory and analyst services without SEBI’s approval. And the plot thickens: SEBI has also impounded a staggering ₹546.16 crore, calling it “unlawful gains” collected from over 3.37 lakh investors.

If you’re thinking, “That’s a lot of zeroes…”, you’re absolutely right. SEBI clearly decided it was time to hit the pause button on this trading saga.

Unregistered Investment Advisory Services

According to SEBI, Sathe and ASTAPL offered paid stock market tips, strategies, and live trading recommendations without SEBI registration, violating regulatory norms.

Misleading Claims And Investor Deception

SEBI found that Sathe allegedly misled investors by:

Highlighting only profitable trades

Promising consistently high returns

Using aggressive marketing to lure retail participants

Massive Money Collection From Investors

Here’s a thing that might cause you to raise an eyebrow, or even both. Avadhut Sathe’s institute not merely collected money but amassed huge amounts of it. Over 3.37 lakh investors enrolled for classes, mentorships, and live trading fun, thus their total contributions exceeded ₹601 crore. Yes, crore with a C.

However, SEBI took a glance at the amounts and said, “Wait a minute… something doesn’t add up.” Out of the total, ₹546.16 crore has now been classified as prima facie illegal gains.

If you are thinking, “Hold on, that’s nearly the total amount!”, you are not alone. SEBI actually hit Ctrl+Alt+Delete on the entire project.

Immediate Restrictions Imposed

SEBI’s order prohibits Sathe and ASTAPL from:

Dealing in securities

Accessing live market data

Advertising or promoting their services

Bank Account Freeze: SEBI Hits Pause

Let’s say you are going to check your bank account online and- surprise!, nothing gets done. Just like that, after all, SEBI has done for Avadhut Sathe and ASTAPL. Every single account associated with the academy has been locked up, and the mind-blowing ₹546.16 crore impounded funds are now secured in fixed deposits. No sneaky withdrawals, no midnight transfers, just a big, regulatory “hold up!” For the 3.37 lakh investors, it’s a sigh of relief: your money is being guarded while SEBI sorts things out.

Ignored SEBI’s Previous Warning: Oops!

Here’s the kicker: Sathe had already received a warning from SEBI in March 2024. Did he stop his trading empire? Nope. Apparently, warnings were nothing but advice. Live sessions, paid advice, and glitzy promises continued, and SEBI finally said, “Enough!”, and hit the big red ban button. Lesson for traders: regulators don’t like being ignored, and ignoring them can cost more than just your reputation.

(With Inputs)

