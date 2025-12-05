RBI MPC meeting December 2025: Reserve Bank Cuts Repo Rate by 25bps; MPC Goes Unanimous, Markets Rejoice!

RBI REPO RATE: The Central Bank of India, RBI, has reduced the repo rate by 25 bps
It is good news for the homebuyers! On December 5, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lowered the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25% with the expectation of lighter EMIs and lower interest rates. It is like a tiny but nice gift for your wallet. This action could make the once horrifying monthly home loan payments a bit less terrifying, thus giving the borrowers the much-needed relaxation.
So, no matter if you are having your morning chai or figuring out your next EMI, the time has come for you to smile, a little more money may just remain in your pocket!
Market Expectations And Policy Context
- The decision aligns with a Moneycontrol poll of 18 economists, treasury heads of banks, and fund managers, with the majority predicting a 25 bps cut.
- The RBI MPC has now lowered the repo rate by 125 bps in 2025.
- The rate-cutting cycle began in February, marking the first reduction after May 2020.
- Between February and June, the repo rate was reduced from 6.5% to 5.5%.
- The MPC maintained status quo in August and October.
|Aspect
|Details
|Home Loan Rates
|HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank: 7.3–7.9%
|External Benchmark Linking
|Since October 1, 2019, all new floating-rate retail loans linked to an external benchmark (usually repo rate)
|Transmission of Policy
|Linking loans to repo rate ensures faster and transparent impact on borrowers
