LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
geopolitical impact aviation news bhagvad gita putin latvia russia asim munir pm modi’ geopolitical impact aviation news bhagvad gita putin latvia russia asim munir pm modi’ geopolitical impact aviation news bhagvad gita putin latvia russia asim munir pm modi’ geopolitical impact aviation news bhagvad gita putin latvia russia asim munir pm modi’
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
geopolitical impact aviation news bhagvad gita putin latvia russia asim munir pm modi’ geopolitical impact aviation news bhagvad gita putin latvia russia asim munir pm modi’ geopolitical impact aviation news bhagvad gita putin latvia russia asim munir pm modi’ geopolitical impact aviation news bhagvad gita putin latvia russia asim munir pm modi’
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Could India-Russia Ties Jeopardize India-US Trade Deal? How PM Modi Is Balancing Close Ties With Putin While Navigating Trump’s Trade Pressures

Could India-Russia Ties Jeopardize India-US Trade Deal? How PM Modi Is Balancing Close Ties With Putin While Navigating Trump’s Trade Pressures

Putin’s India visit highlights deepening India-Russia ties, potential risks for India-US trade, US tariffs and sanctions, and India’s strategic tightrope balancing defence, energy, and global economic diplomacy with pragmatism.

Could India-Russia Ties Jeopardize India-US Trade Deal?
Could India-Russia Ties Jeopardize India-US Trade Deal?

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 5, 2025 10:03:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Could India-Russia Ties Jeopardize India-US Trade Deal? How PM Modi Is Balancing Close Ties With Putin While Navigating Trump’s Trade Pressures

Putin’s Visit to India: Context and Significance

Russian President Vladimir Putin touched down in Delhi on the evening of December 4 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, his first official trip since the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022.

This two-day visit isn’t your typical diplomatic photo-op, think of it as a high-stakes chess match in defence, aerospace, oil, and energy. Experts say every handshake, every deal, and every nod could ripple across global geopolitics. If you’re a market watcher or a political junkie, keep your binoculars ready, this summit promises drama, strategy, and headlines that could set the world talking.

Putin In India: India-Russia Relations and Strategic Implications

India and Russia are not simply shaking hands, they’re engaged in a delicate strategic chess game. Their association is centered around safeguarding each other’s interests while also ensuring that no third party gets hurt simultaneously. The leading global players, particularly the US and Europe, are watching this relationship as if it were a high-stakes game.

What is the reason for such close observation? The very sensitive background of the Ukraine war may determine every move, and any indication of too much closeness with Moscow might create geopolitical ripples across the globe. For India, it is a tightrope walk, maintaining its long-time friendship with Russia while at the same time making the US and the Western allies know that it is still very much in the game.

To sum up, India is playing both sides in a very smart way, keeping its options open, and doing it in style.

Potential Impact On India-US Trade Deal By Putin’s Friendly Handshake With PM Modi

  • US Tariffs: India is currently subject to a 50% tariff on certain goods, with half of this tariff directly linked to its purchases of Russian crude oil. This makes Indian exports, such as textiles and pharmaceuticals, less competitive in the US market.

  • Sanctions Risk: Indian companies continuing business with sanctioned Russian entities like Rosneft and Lukoil face the risk of being cut off from US markets and the global banking system. This creates hesitancy in fully engaging with Russia and complicates international trade relations.

  • Geopolitical Balancing Act: India is navigating a strategic tightrope, maintaining long-standing defence and energy ties with Russia while simultaneously pursuing trade partnerships with the US. This balancing act requires careful diplomacy to avoid jeopardising economic opportunities with either side.

Trade And Economic Tensions, The Aftermaths 

India’s romance with Russia is now a costly affair. The US government has imposed enormous tariffs on Indian exports, which are not just a mere warning but also hitting the main areas like textiles, pharmaceuticals, and other major exports. The whole thing is that the US is levying a tax on the entire barrel of crude that India imports from Russia, indirectly pushing the price of Indian goods up in the US market.

On top of that, there is the sanction issue. Activating business with Russian companies such as Rosneft and Lukoil is nothing but a high-risk venture, it’s a balancing act over a financial landmine. One miscalculation, and the Indian firms might get in the US markets or in a very complicated situation with the regulators.

At the same time, the trade between India and Russia goes on without any issues: crude oil, fertilizers, and defence equipment are the main imports, while automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods are the major exports. However, the partnership with Moscow is getting less and less like a good strategy and more and more like a high-stakes bet that could turn out to be very costly for New Delhi in the long run.

PM MODI-TRUMP vs PM MODI-PUTIN, Who Is What For Trades: Key Differences

Feature India-US Trade Relations India-Russia Trade Relations
Overall Goal Achieve $500B bilateral trade by 2030 Achieve $100B bilateral trade by 2030
US Tariffs on Indian Goods 50% total, 25% penalty for Russian oil imports High tariffs due to India-Russia trade, mostly energy-focused
Sanctions & Risks Risk of being cut off from US/global banking Trade continues via alternative currencies to bypass sanctions
Key Exports/Imports Pharmaceuticals, textiles, IT services Crude oil, fertilizers, defence equipment; exports include automobiles and pharma
Contentious Issues Market access, data policies, IP rights, tariffs Trade deficit skewed to Russia; potential FTA with EAEU
Geopolitical Stance US wants India to align on Russia-Ukraine India maintains strategic autonomy

Tightrope Diplomacy: India Navigates Russia Ties and US Trade Ambitions

India’s juggling act is not a simple job; it is a very difficult task, akin to walking a tightrope in a world of circus performers. On one side, there is the attraction of cheap energy and a close relationship with Russia; on the other, the US is staring at India, using tariffs and sanctions as warning signals. The world is watching every single action by India, and just one wrong move might upset trade talks with Washington.

The solution? Strategic autonomy seasoned with diplomacy, a little pragmatism, and very strong nerves. India has to balance energy requirements, military cooperation, and US trade aspirations, all while keeping the global audience thoroughly interested.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Unbelievable Price Surge: Are Delhi’s Five-Star Rooms Really Costing Up To ₹1.3….

First published on: Dec 5, 2025 10:03 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: geopolitical impacthome-hero-pos-2india russia relationsIndia strategic autonomyIndia trade diplomacyIndia US trade dealModi Putin meetingPutin India visit 2025Russia-India defence tiessanctions risk IndiaUS tariffs on India

RELATED News

Stock Market Today: Nifty Opens at 25,997, Sensex At 85,150; Investors Eye RBI Policy Meeting

HUL Demerger 2025: What Investors Need To Know On Record Date

Stocks to Watch: RailTel, IndiGo, ITC Hotels, Greenlam Industries, Adani Ent, Brookfield India REIT, Kirloskar Ferrous and Others In Focus Today

Unbelievable Price Surge: Are Delhi’s Five-Star Rooms Really Costing Up To ₹1.3 Lakh? Putin’s India Visit Sparks Luxury Hotel Frenzy

Redefining Indulgence: How Pawan Saluja is Scaling Indulge Creamery into India’s Next Café Destination

LATEST NEWS

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (05.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM LIVE – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (05.12.2025) LIVE: Friday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket  – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (05.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

2025 World’s Top 100 Cities 2025 Revealed: Paris Tops, London Falls – Is There Any Indian City On The List?

Could India-Russia Ties Jeopardize India-US Trade Deal? How PM Modi Is Balancing Close Ties With Putin While Navigating Trump’s Trade Pressures

‘Where is Shami?’ Harbhajan Singh Questions His Absence After India’s ODI Loss To South Africa, Slams Selector Ajit Agarkar For Sidelining Top Bowlers

IndiGo Flight Disruptions: 600+ Cancellations in 3 Days, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru Airports Hit Hard, Airline Issues Apology, DGCA Steps In

Ajit Pawar Hosts Intimate Destination Wedding For His Son In THIS Country; Special Dress Codes For Mehendi, Haldi And Sangeet; Meet Jay Pawar And Rutuja Patil

PM Modi’s Big Gesture For Putin: Why A Russian Edition Of Bhagavad Gita Was Chosen As The Gift — Explained

Putin Sends Big Message To Donald Trump On Tariffs, Sanctions, ‘If US Can Buy Russian Fuel, Why Can’t India?’

Could India-Russia Ties Jeopardize India-US Trade Deal? How PM Modi Is Balancing Close Ties With Putin While Navigating Trump’s Trade Pressures

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Could India-Russia Ties Jeopardize India-US Trade Deal? How PM Modi Is Balancing Close Ties With Putin While Navigating Trump’s Trade Pressures

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Could India-Russia Ties Jeopardize India-US Trade Deal? How PM Modi Is Balancing Close Ties With Putin While Navigating Trump’s Trade Pressures
Could India-Russia Ties Jeopardize India-US Trade Deal? How PM Modi Is Balancing Close Ties With Putin While Navigating Trump’s Trade Pressures
Could India-Russia Ties Jeopardize India-US Trade Deal? How PM Modi Is Balancing Close Ties With Putin While Navigating Trump’s Trade Pressures
Could India-Russia Ties Jeopardize India-US Trade Deal? How PM Modi Is Balancing Close Ties With Putin While Navigating Trump’s Trade Pressures

QUICK LINKS