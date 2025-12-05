Could India-Russia Ties Jeopardize India-US Trade Deal? How PM Modi Is Balancing Close Ties With Putin While Navigating Trump’s Trade Pressures

Putin’s Visit to India: Context and Significance
Russian President Vladimir Putin touched down in Delhi on the evening of December 4 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, his first official trip since the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022.
This two-day visit isn’t your typical diplomatic photo-op, think of it as a high-stakes chess match in defence, aerospace, oil, and energy. Experts say every handshake, every deal, and every nod could ripple across global geopolitics. If you’re a market watcher or a political junkie, keep your binoculars ready, this summit promises drama, strategy, and headlines that could set the world talking.
