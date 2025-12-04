Unbelievable Price Surge: Are Delhi’s Five-Star Rooms Really Costing Up To ₹1.3 Lakh? Putin’s India Visit Sparks Luxury Hotel Frenzy

Delhi’s luxury hotel market is witnessing an unprecedented surge in room rates as Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the city with a high-profile delegation. Non-suite five-star rooms are reportedly now commanding rates between ₹85,000 and ₹1.3 lakh per night an all-time high for the capital.

Putin Checks Into ITC Maurya’s Grand Presidential Suite

Putin is staying at the iconic ITC Maurya in the expansive 4,700-square-foot Grand Presidential Suite, which has previously hosted US Presidents Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and Bill Clinton. The suite features two bedrooms, a private reception area, living room, study, 12-seater dining room, mini-spa, and gymnasium.

The hotel’s signature restaurants, Bukhara and Dum Pukht, have made special arrangements for the Russian delegation, while security has been reinforced through close coordination between Indian and Russian agencies.

Luxury Hotels Across Central Delhi Fully Booked

The Russian delegation has also booked rooms at the nearby Taj Palace, while other top-tier hotels including Taj Mahal, The Oberoi, and The Leela Palace are completely sold out through the weekend, and in some cases, until mid-December.

Hotel sources confirm that average non-suite room tariffs, which ranged between ₹50,000–₹80,000 until Wednesday, have surged overnight to ₹85,000–₹1.3 lakh.

Events and Weddings Drive Record Demand

Experts say the price surge is not just due to Putin’s visit. Delhi is hosting a major international taxation conference at Bharat Mandapam, a large paper industry expo at Yashobhoomi, a UNESCO meeting, and the start of the winter wedding season all contributing to “inelastic” demand for luxury rooms.

“Winter in Delhi used to bring leisure tourists, but poor air quality has reduced discretionary travel,” a senior hotelier told TOI. “Events like these are now crucial for sustaining luxury hotel occupancy.”

MICE Tourism and Air Quality: The New Luxury Hotel Drivers

The development of mega-venues like Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi has strengthened Delhi’s MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) sector, attracting international delegations who scrutinize security, central location, and robust air purification systems.

While the city continues to battle hazardous air quality, luxury hotels are reaping the benefits of the surge in demand, enjoying record-breaking rates and full occupancy.

With top-tier hotels sold out and room rates hitting historic highs, Delhi’s five-star hospitality sector is experiencing a rare bonanza, fueled by diplomatic visits, major conferences, and the winter wedding season.

