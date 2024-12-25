Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Credit Card Spends Fall Sharply In November After Festive October High

As the year wraps up, credit card issuers and consumers alike are anticipating a strong finish to the year, particularly in the retail and online shopping sectors.

Credit Card Spends Fall Sharply In November After Festive October High

Credit card spending in November 2024 saw a sharp decline of 16.1% month-on-month (M-o-M), dropping to Rs 1.7 trillion, as consumer spending moderated after the strong festival season boost in October, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Alongside the dip in spending, the growth in new credit card issuances also slowed considerably in November, with only 350,000 net cards issued, a significant drop compared to 1.3 million cards added during the same month in 2023.

This slowdown follows the RBI’s decision in November 2023 to increase the risk weight for banks on unsecured lending. As a result, major credit card issuers have adjusted their growth strategies, leading to a decrease in new issuances.

Factors Contributing to the Slowdown
Saurabh Bhalerao, Associate Director at CareEdge Ratings, explained that both increased delinquency rates and the RBI’s revised risk-weight norms have contributed to this slowdown. Banks, now facing higher delinquency rates, are adopting a more cautious approach in issuing new credit cards, tightening approved limits, and focusing more on collections.

Major issuers like HDFC Bank, SBI Cards, and ICICI Bank added a combined total of over 460,000 new cards. However, Axis Bank saw a reduction of nearly 40,000 cards during this period.

Concerns About Asset Quality and Rising Defaults
Analysts at InCred Equities noted a growing concern over the asset quality in the credit card industry, as delinquency rates have risen. According to TransUnion CIBIL India, the percentage of credit cards with payments overdue by 90 days or more increased by 14 basis points quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to 1.8%. Defaults are particularly rising among new-to-credit customers, especially in Tier-II cities and beyond.

As a result, there is a noticeable shift towards premium cards by select issuers who are focusing more on higher-quality customers.

Outlook for December
Despite the decline in credit card spending in November, industry experts are optimistic that spending will bounce back in December, driven by year-end sales, e-commerce promotions, and insurance and NPS payments. Mayank Markanday, Head of Digital Banking at AU Small Finance Bank, predicts that these factors will help fuel a surge in credit card spends.

As the year wraps up, credit card issuers and consumers alike are anticipating a strong finish to the year, particularly in the retail and online shopping sectors.

Filed under

CREDIT CARD

Advertisement

Also Read

Internet Creates Nirmala Sitharaman’s LinkedIn Profile Over Caramel Popcorn Tax

Internet Creates Nirmala Sitharaman’s LinkedIn Profile Over Caramel Popcorn Tax

Deadly Gang Attack Disrupts Haiti Hospital Reopening: Two Journalists Killed, Violence Captured On Video

Deadly Gang Attack Disrupts Haiti Hospital Reopening: Two Journalists Killed, Violence Captured On Video

How NORAD Tracks Santa’s Sleigh Across The Globe

How NORAD Tracks Santa’s Sleigh Across The Globe

Why Does Uber Charge Different Fares For The Same Trip On Different Phones?

Why Does Uber Charge Different Fares For The Same Trip On Different Phones?

After 240 Years, Bald Eagle Officially Becomes National Bird Of US

After 240 Years, Bald Eagle Officially Becomes National Bird Of US

Entertainment

Travis Hunter’s Girlfriend’s New Alleged Snapchat Video With ‘Another Man’ Leaked? Deets Inside

Travis Hunter’s Girlfriend’s New Alleged Snapchat Video With ‘Another Man’ Leaked? Deets Inside

Nicholas Hoult Got Prosthetic P*nis As Memento From Nosferatu’s Director Framed At Home

Nicholas Hoult Got Prosthetic P*nis As Memento From Nosferatu’s Director Framed At Home

Ryan Reynolds FINALLY Enters The Chat, Deadpool Star Has THIS To Say About Wife Blake Lively’s Sexual Harassment Case

Ryan Reynolds FINALLY Enters The Chat, Deadpool Star Has THIS To Say About Wife Blake

Who Is David Harbour’s Wife? Lily Allen Splits From Stranger Things Star After Her Dating Profile Gets Leaked

Who Is David Harbour’s Wife? Lily Allen Splits From Stranger Things Star After Her Dating

Siddhart Malhotra And Janhvi Kapoor Starrer “Param Sundari” First Look Out: Here’s How Netizens Are Reacting

Siddhart Malhotra And Janhvi Kapoor Starrer “Param Sundari” First Look Out: Here’s How Netizens Are

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox