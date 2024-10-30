Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2024: What Makes This Date & Timing Special For Stock Market Traders? READ HERE!

This special trading event is not just a symbolic gesture; it represents an auspicious time for investors to kick-start their financial journey in Samvat 2081.

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2024: What Makes This Date & Timing Special For Stock Market Traders? READ HERE!

As the festival of lights approaches, investors in India gear up for the much-anticipated Diwali Muhurat trading session on Friday, November 1, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. This special trading event is not just a symbolic gesture; it represents an auspicious time for investors to kick-start their financial journey in Samvat 2081.

A Time-Honored Tradition in Indian Markets

Muhurat trading has become a cultural cornerstone for the Indian stock market, viewed as an opportunity to invite prosperity and success into investment portfolios. Historically, this trading session has shown a tendency to deliver positive returns, with indices closing in the green during 13 of the past 16 years.

Recent Market Trends

The Indian equity market has already demonstrated robust performance in 2024, with the Nifty index recently peaking at 26,277. However, the market faced challenges in October, including significant Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) outflows exceeding ₹90,000 crore. Despite these fluctuations, many traders see the upcoming Muhurat session as a turning point, marked by cautious optimism.

2023: A Look Back at Success

In the previous year’s Muhurat trading, which took place on November 12, 2023, the S&P BSE Sensex rose by 355 points to close at 65,259, a gain of 0.55%. Similarly, the Nifty50 increased by 100 points, reaching 19,525, marking a 0.52% rise. Mid and small-cap stocks outperformed, with the BSE Midcap index climbing by 0.67% and the BSE Smallcap index surging by 1.14%. Prominent gainers included Coal India, UPL, Infosys, and Eicher Motors, showcasing the potential of the Muhurat trading session.

A Cautious Outlook for Investors

While the auspicious nature of Muhurat trading is acknowledged, experts advise caution. Due to limited liquidity during this special trading period, many recommend that investors make only token investments rather than larger trades. Consulting with financial advisors can be beneficial, especially for those uncertain about which stocks to choose.

Looking Ahead: Samvat 2081 and Market Dynamics

Market analysts are optimistic about potential dips in the market serving as buying opportunities. Pranav Haridasan, MD and CEO of Axis Securities, noted that Samvat 2081 begins amidst significant global economic shifts, including a recent 50 basis point rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. This backdrop suggests a possibility for further rate adjustments by year-end, in contrast to the Reserve Bank of India’s stance of maintaining rates amidst inflationary concerns.

As investors prepare for Muhurat trading, the event remains a blend of cultural significance and financial aspiration, allowing participants to engage with the market in a manner that honors tradition while seeking growth.

ALSO READ: Moderate Expectations, GDP Growth And Inflation Among Key Triggers In Samvat 2081

Filed under

Diwali financial tradition Indian equity market investment market returns Muhurat trading Nifty index October 2024 SAMVAT 2081 Stock Market
Advertisement

Also Read

What Role Will Jenna Ortega Play In The Gallerist Also Starring Natalie Portman?

What Role Will Jenna Ortega Play In The Gallerist Also Starring Natalie Portman?

Kanye West Shells Out $35 Million Beverly Hills Mansion A Day After Settling Adidas Feud

Kanye West Shells Out $35 Million Beverly Hills Mansion A Day After Settling Adidas Feud

Harris And Trump Neck And Neck In Key Swing States Of Arizona And Nevada

Harris And Trump Neck And Neck In Key Swing States Of Arizona And Nevada

Passengers Fight Over Trump MAGA Cap At Heathrow Airport, Removed From Plane

Passengers Fight Over Trump MAGA Cap At Heathrow Airport, Removed From Plane

US Envoy Eric Garcetti Shakes Leg To ‘Tauba Tauba’ At Diwali Celebration | Watch Video

US Envoy Eric Garcetti Shakes Leg To ‘Tauba Tauba’ At Diwali Celebration | Watch Video

Entertainment

What Role Will Jenna Ortega Play In The Gallerist Also Starring Natalie Portman?

What Role Will Jenna Ortega Play In The Gallerist Also Starring Natalie Portman?

Kanye West Shells Out $35 Million Beverly Hills Mansion A Day After Settling Adidas Feud

Kanye West Shells Out $35 Million Beverly Hills Mansion A Day After Settling Adidas Feud

Why Was Singham Again Title Track Removed From YouTube? It Has A Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Connection

Why Was Singham Again Title Track Removed From YouTube? It Has A Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Is Vidya Balan’s Manjulika Based On A Real Ghost From Kerala?

Is Vidya Balan’s Manjulika Based On A Real Ghost From Kerala?

‘Bet it stinks of curry,’ Andrew Tate Drops A Racist Remark At Diljit Dosanjh

‘Bet it stinks of curry,’ Andrew Tate Drops A Racist Remark At Diljit Dosanjh

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of Poor Air Quality

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Halloween: How Did The Spookiest Year Of The Year Evolved?

Halloween: How Did The Spookiest Year Of The Year Evolved?

Is This Andamanese Tribe Still Stuck In The Stone Age? Find Out Here

Is This Andamanese Tribe Still Stuck In The Stone Age? Find Out Here

The Dilemma On Your Plate: Why Indian Home-Cooked Meals Aren’t Always Healthy

The Dilemma On Your Plate: Why Indian Home-Cooked Meals Aren’t Always Healthy

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox