DMart Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises Rs.684.8 Crore, Share Price Jumps, What’s Really Going On Behind The Scenes?

DMart retail stores, part of Avenue Supermarts Ltd., has reported a 3.9% YoY increase in net profit for the Q2 (July-Sep) of the financial year 2025-26, reaching Rs.684.8 crore. In the same quarter last year, the company declared a net profit of Rs.659.4 crore. After the closing of the stock markets, the company announced its results.

Revenue from operations noted a 15.4% growth, rising to Rs.16,676.3 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs.14,444.5 crore in Q2 FY25. Also, earnings per share (EPS) stood at Rs.10.53, up from Rs.10.14 in the corresponding quarter last year.

D-mart in its expansion plan is increasing its footprint by opening eight new stores, taking the total store count to 432 as of September 30, 2025.

DMart Q2 Results: Store Expansion and Market Strategy

Anshul Asawa, CEO-Designate of Avenue Supermarts, has mentioned about the performance, noted a 6.8% growth from stores operational for over two years. The company remains to focus on scaling its physical retail footprint together with mounting its e-commerce presence.

On the other hand, Avenue E-Commerce Ltd., the digital arm of the company, added 10 new fulfilment centres during the quarter. Though, it ceased operations in five cities including Amritsar, Belagavi, Bhilai, Chandigarh, and Ghaziabad, in order to optimize resources. The company now operates in 19 cities across India.

DMart Q2 Results: Impact of GST Reforms on Retail Pricing

The pricing structure of the company is also adjusted following recent deviations in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regulations. Benefits from GST rates cut have been passed on to consumers wherever applicable, according to the official statement given by the company.

The share price of the Avenue Supermarts closed at Rs.4,319.7(0.30% higher) on Friday.

