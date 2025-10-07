India’s First Largest Private Gold Mine In Andhra Is Set To Begin Full-Scale Production From October 2025

Even as the prices of yellow metal, i.e., gold are touching a new high and India, being the second largest importer of the same, India’s first large-scale private gold mine, located in Andhra Pradesh, is all set to commence full-scale production from October 2025.

The first large-scale private gold mine is located in Andhra Pradesh‘s Jonnagiri, Erragudi, Pagadirayi villages in Kurnool district, and is backed by mining magnate B. Prabhakaran and his family, who are spearheading the Jonnagiri project through Thriveni Earthmovers, Prakar, and Lloyds Metals and Energy Limited.

The company said that over 70 percent of shares in Geomysore Services (India) Pvt. Ltd. are held by Prabhakaran, Managing Director of Thriveni Earthmovers and Lloyds, and his family through Thriveni Earthmovers, Prakar, and Lloyds as major shareholders, while Deccan Gold Mines Ltd. holds only 27.27 percent of shares in Geomysore Services India Ltd.

The project, developed by Geomysore Services India Ltd., had received environmental clearance in June and July.

The company said that the Jonnagiri project will be India’s first large-scale private gold mine since Independence.

Presently, when the gold prices are soaring high, this mine has the potential to reduce India’s import bill, conserve precious foreign exchange reserves, and make the country self-reliant in terms of gold production.

“Thus, the mine will contribute to providing more stability to the Indian economy by providing greater security against gold price fluctuations globally,” it said.

Presently, India produces only around 1.5 tonnes of gold.

Once fully operational, the Jonnagiri project will produce around 500 kg of gold per annum, it said, adding that the yield will be gradually scaled up to nearly 1 tonne annually with all statutory clearances, which will make a significant addition to domestic gold production in the country.

The company said that the Jonnagiri project has received all major statutory approvals, including Environmental Clearance (EC) and Consent to Operate (CTO) from the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board for 0.3 MTPA capacity ore processing and 0.4 MTPA mining operations. The construction, erection, and commissioning of the process plant have been completed, and currently, the trial runs are in progress. The plant is expected to commence commercial production, and the under-construction refinery is expected to be commissioned by the end of October 2025.

The project currently has established JORC-certified gold resources of 13.1 tonnes, with an estimated upside potential of up to 42.5 tonnes (1.5 million ounces) based on feasibility reports and ongoing exploration.

The company plans to produce up to 1000 kg annually of refined gold for the next 15 years, it said.

Thriveni Earthmovers, India’s largest MDO, shall be developing and operating the mines and the processing plant for the Jonnagiri Gold Project.

According to Prabhakaran, “The Jonnagiri project provides a boost to the Government of India’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision in the domains of securing critical mineral resources for economic growth and ensuring strategic independence. We thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for extending all the necessary support from the Central and State governments in this nationally important project.”

