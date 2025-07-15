LIVE TV
Home > Business > Donald Trump Announces Trade Agreement With Indonesia Amid US Tariffs Uncertainty

President Donald Trump announced that the US has secured a trade agreement with Indonesia, calling it a "great deal," but offered no specifics. It's the fourth such deal he's announced in recent months, following similar statements about Vietnam and others.

US President Donald Trump said he has struck a trade deal with Indonesia, adding that more details will follow. (Photo: ANI via Reuters)
US President Donald Trump said he has struck a trade deal with Indonesia, adding that more details will follow. (Photo: ANI via Reuters)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 20:32:02 IST

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he has reached a trade agreement with Indonesia but gave no details on what the deal includes, when it takes effect, or how extensive it is.

“Great deal, for everybody, just made with Indonesia. I dealt directly with with their highly respected President,” Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social. “DETAILS TO FOLLOW!!!”

Last week, Trump sent letters to at least 12 countries, including Indonesia, threatening a hefty 32% tariff on the country, which he said would take effect from 1 August.

According to an Axios report published Tuesday, US imports in goods from Indonesia topped $28 billion in trade last year as the Southeast Asian country is a key source of American textile imports in particular.

No official statement from the US government or the Indonesian administration has been released yet, confirming the agreement or elaborating on the details.

(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)

