DreamFolks Shares Slide Further 5 % Amid A Continuous Sell-Off

Shares of DreamFolks Services Ltd. continued their downward spree on July 7, falling another 5% as major institutional investors cut their holdings, intensifying pressure on the travel services company. At 10:40 AM, the stock was trading at Rs180, marking a five-day losing streak and over a decline of 20%. The company’s market capitalisation has now slipped to Rs.958 crore.

Heavy Selling Sparks Decline

The latest dip was largely triggered by a series of significant offloads by major investors on July 4. Bajaj Finance offloaded 3.09 lakh shares, valued at approximately Rs. 61 crore, at an average price of Rs.196.32 apiece. Around the same time, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund also trimmed its holdings by 2.7 lakh shares for Rs 57 crore at Rs211.14 per share. Additionally, HRTI Private exited its position by selling 2.61 lakh shares for Rs.51 crore.

According to March 2025 data, Motilal Oswal Focused Fund previously held a 3.12% stake in the company, amounting to 16.6 lakh shares — suggesting a significant reduction in position.

Business Model Under Scrutiny

Adding to the uncertainty is growing skepticism about DreamFolks’ long-term value prospect. The concerns stems from a recent comment by the Adani Airports CEO, suggesting that airport lounge access may increasingly be facilitated directly by airport operators — without the need for intermediaries.

This statement has ignited debate within the industry, raising questions about the future relevance of third-party aggregators like DreamFolks in a rapidly evolving airport services landscape.

DreamFolks’ Position in the Market

DreamFolks positions itself as a global aggregator of travel and lifestyle services, known for providing airport lounge access across several domestic and international terminals. However, as more airports move toward direct partnerships and digital integrations, investors are reassessing the sustainability of the intermediary-led model.

Unless clarity emerges around its long-term roadmap or the company successfully pivots to align with new airport service trends, DreamFolks could remain under pressure in the near term.

