LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
brics Chanakya AI America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack brics Chanakya AI America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack brics Chanakya AI America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack brics Chanakya AI America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack
Live TV
TRENDING |
brics Chanakya AI America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack brics Chanakya AI America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack brics Chanakya AI America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack brics Chanakya AI America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack
Home > Business > DreamFolks Shares Slide Further 5 % Amid A Continuous Sell-Off

DreamFolks Shares Slide Further 5 % Amid A Continuous Sell-Off

DreamFolks witnessed further reduction on Monday, July 7, as its shares tumbled 5% during intraday trading. With the latest decline, the stock's reduction spree exceeded 20% over the last five session.

DreamFolks' Losing Spree Continues On Monday.

Published By: Deepak Agrahari
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 15:14:24 IST

Shares of DreamFolks Services Ltd. continued their downward spree on July 7, falling another 5% as major institutional investors cut their holdings, intensifying pressure on the travel services company. At 10:40 AM, the stock was trading at Rs180, marking a five-day losing streak and over a decline of 20%. The company’s market capitalisation has now slipped to Rs.958 crore.

Heavy Selling Sparks Decline

The latest dip was largely triggered by a series of significant offloads by major investors on July 4. Bajaj Finance offloaded 3.09 lakh shares, valued at approximately Rs. 61 crore, at an average price of Rs.196.32 apiece. Around the same time, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund also trimmed its holdings by 2.7 lakh shares for Rs 57 crore at Rs211.14 per share. Additionally, HRTI Private exited its position by selling 2.61 lakh shares for Rs.51 crore.

 According to March 2025 data, Motilal Oswal Focused Fund previously held a 3.12% stake in the company, amounting to 16.6 lakh shares — suggesting a significant reduction in position.

Business Model Under Scrutiny

Adding to the uncertainty is growing skepticism about DreamFolks’ long-term value prospect. The concerns stems from a recent comment by the Adani Airports CEO, suggesting that airport lounge access may increasingly be facilitated directly by airport operators — without the need for intermediaries. 

This statement has ignited debate within the industry, raising questions about the future relevance of third-party aggregators like DreamFolks in a rapidly evolving airport services landscape.

DreamFolks’ Position in the Market

DreamFolks positions itself as a global aggregator of travel and lifestyle services,  known for providing airport lounge access across several domestic and international terminals. However, as more airports move toward direct partnerships and digital integrations, investors are reassessing the sustainability of the intermediary-led model.

Unless clarity emerges around its long-term roadmap or the company successfully pivots to align with new airport service trends, DreamFolks could remain under pressure in the near term.

Also Read:  Travel Food Services IPO: Surge in Demand Sparks Frenzy — Will You Miss Out?

Tags: Adani AirportdreamFolks share priceMotilal oswal

More News

Senior Doctor Blacklisted For Taking Bribe In Karnataka
Donald Trump To Announce Tariff Decision Today: Will India Secure A Deal Or Face Higher Tariffs?
Kharge, Rahul Likely To Visit Assam On July 16
DreamFolks Shares Slide Further 5 % Amid A Continuous Sell-Off
Introducing Chanakya AI, Analyses Answers And Gives Feedback
Tesla Shares Fall Amid Concerns Over Musk’s ‘America Party’
SAMRIDH Healthcare Blended Finance Facility Wins FICCI 2025 BRICS Solution Award
Metro… In Dino Box Office Day 3: Basu’s New Film Outpaces His Classic Hit!
India To Sign Four Important Bilateral Agreements With Brazil
Godrej Consumer Shares Jump 6% Following Q1FY26 Business Update

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?