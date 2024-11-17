Dubai-Based Siblings To Transfer Jiohotstar.Com Domain To RIL Free Of Cost

As the Reliance-Disney merger reshapes India’s media landscape, the jiohotstar.com domain may become a key asset in the company’s strategy. The transfer of ownership is expected to be finalized soon, after which the domain’s future use will likely be determined by Reliance.

In a surprising turn of events, Dubai-based siblings Jainam and Jivika have announced that they will transfer the jiohotstar.com domain to Reliance Industries at no cost. This decision puts an end to widespread speculation about the domain’s ownership, which had gained significant attention across social media in recent weeks.

The Story Behind jiohotstar.com Domain

The jiohotstar.com domain first came into the spotlight when a Delhi-based app developer registered it in 2023. The timing coincided with growing rumors around a potential merger between Reliance Jio and Disney Hotstar, two major players in India’s media and entertainment landscape. Speculation intensified when the developer reportedly sought financial assistance for his higher education at Cambridge University in exchange for transferring ownership of the domain.

However, Reliance Jio declined the offer, and the domain was eventually acquired by Jainam and Jivika, the Dubai-based siblings. Despite initial rumors that they had purchased the domain to sell it for profit, the siblings have clarified that the transfer will be free of charge.

“Seva and Kindness” Behind the Transfer

The siblings shared a message on the jiohotstar.com website, explaining their decision. According to them, the domain transfer is motivated by a sense of goodwill, and there is no financial deal or external pressure involved. The message stated:

“We will be transferring this domain to Reliance, free of cost, as we believe it could be useful for them. There is no payment or deal involved, and we want to clear any misunderstandings regarding this.”

They also emphasized that they had received numerous offers for the domain, including some with significant financial value, but had previously stated that the domain was not for sale. The siblings clarified that they had voluntarily decided to transfer ownership to Reliance after being approached by the Reliance IP legal team.

Legal Formalities and Transfer Process

The siblings have confirmed that the domain transfer will only take place once the legal agreement is signed. They stated that the Reliance legal team has asked them to visit Mumbai to finalize the agreement and complete the transfer process.

“We are awaiting the draft of the agreement from the Reliance legal team. As soon as it is signed, we will transfer the domain, and this website will come to an end,” the siblings explained.

Reliance’s Merger with Disney and the Role of jiohotstar.com

This announcement comes shortly after Reliance Industries completed its merger with The Walt Disney Company’s India business, forming a joint venture valued at around Rs 70,352 crore (approximately USD 8.5 billion). The newly formed entity, which combines the media assets of Reliance and Disney, is set to become one of the largest media and entertainment companies in India, with a revenue projection of Rs 26,000 crore.

The creation of this joint venture, which will be led by Nita Ambani as chairperson, aligns with Reliance’s growing influence in the Indian entertainment sector. While the jiohotstar.com domain could potentially play a role in the company’s future digital and media strategies, it remains unclear how Reliance plans to utilize it once the transfer is complete.

Public Reaction and Rumors

Following the announcement, rumors swirled online regarding the motivations behind the domain transfer. The siblings have consistently stated that their decision is rooted in “seva and kindness”, refuting any suggestion of financial compensation or pressure from external parties. Despite this, their decision has sparked significant discussion, especially in light of the ongoing merger between Reliance and Disney.

The Future of jiohotstar.com and Reliance’s Media Strategy

As the Reliance-Disney merger reshapes India’s media landscape, the jiohotstar.com domain may become a key asset in the company’s strategy. The transfer of ownership is expected to be finalized soon, after which the domain’s future use will likely be determined by Reliance.