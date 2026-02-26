LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Emkay Flags High Capex and ESOP Overhang at PhonePe; Data Centre Investments Yet to Demonstrate Operating Leverage

Emkay Flags High Capex and ESOP Overhang at PhonePe; Data Centre Investments Yet to Demonstrate Operating Leverage

Brokerage firm Emkay Global has raised concerns over PhonePe’s cost structure in its February 25, 2026 Internet Sector Report, highlighting elevated capital expenditure, heavy ESOP costs and limited evidence so far of operating leverage from data centre investments.

Emkay Flags High Capex and ESOP Overhang at PhonePe; Data Centre Investments Yet to Demonstrate Operating Leverage
Emkay Flags High Capex and ESOP Overhang at PhonePe; Data Centre Investments Yet to Demonstrate Operating Leverage

Published By: Newsx webdesk
Last updated: February 26, 2026 10:15:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Emkay Flags High Capex and ESOP Overhang at PhonePe; Data Centre Investments Yet to Demonstrate Operating Leverage

Brokerage firm Emkay Global has raised concerns over PhonePe’s cost structure in its February 25, 2026 Internet Sector Report, highlighting elevated capital expenditure, heavy ESOP costs and limited evidence so far of operating leverage from data centre investments.

Under the section discussing cost benchmarking, Emkay notes that while PhonePe’s H1FY26 EBITDA before ESOP at ₹2.5 billion is only marginally lower than Paytm’s ₹2.8 billion, the divergence widens materially at the EBIT level due to significantly higher ESOP and depreciation costs.

According to the report, PhonePe’s high ESOP costs stood at ₹18.1 billion compared with ₹650 million for Paytm, while depreciation and amortisation expenses were ₹5.7 billion versus ₹3.0 billion for Paytm. As a result, EBIT for PhonePe stood at a loss of ₹21.2 billion against a loss of ₹900 million for Paytm in the comparable period.

You Might Be Interested In

Emkay attributes the higher depreciation burden to elevated capital expenditure over FY23 to FY25. The report states that PhonePe’s capex during this period was ₹35.8 billion compared with Paytm’s ₹18.5 billion, largely driven by investment in data centres.

Crucially, the brokerage adds that while higher investment in data centres has been undertaken, it “has not yet significantly lowered IT infrastructure costs or demonstrated operating leverage,” and therefore expects depreciation and amortisation expenses to remain high due to legacy capital expenditure.

The cost overhang is further compounded by the company’s compensation structure. Emkay notes that PhonePe’s structure is ESOP heavy, with 7 to 45 percent of ESOP costs settled with cash compensation from its balance sheet, increasing direct cash outgo alongside accounting expense.

The report also highlights that while PhonePe has demonstrated consistent improvement in adjusted EBITDA during FY23 to FY25, revenue growth decelerated to 22 percent in H1FY26 and incremental margins remain modest. Despite strong consumer engagement metrics, including over 300 million monthly active users and a UPI market share exceeding 45 percent, Emkay notes that monetisation remains limited, with revenue per MAU among the lowest in the consumer internet peer set.

Excluding revenue streams such as real money gaming, rent payments and PIDF incentives, which are either set to be discontinued or have already moderated, Emkay estimates that PhonePe’s H1FY26 revenue would be materially lower relative to peers.

PhonePe’s Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) indicates that the proposed IPO is structured entirely as an offer for sale, with no fresh capital being raised by the company. Promoters WM Digital Commerce Holdings Pte. Ltd. and Walmart International Holdings, Inc. are among the selling shareholders, along with investor shareholders including Tiger Global PIP 9-1 Ltd. and Microsoft Global Finance Unlimited Company.

With media reports indicating a valuation range of $13 billion to $15 billion, Emkay’s analysis suggests that on a revenue multiple basis the stock would trade at a premium to Paytm, even as profitability metrics remain weaker and cost pressures persist.

Taken together, the brokerage’s assessment underscores a key theme: while PhonePe commands strong consumer engagement and market share, elevated capex on data centres and an ESOP heavy compensation structure continue to weigh on reported profitability, and operating leverage from infrastructure investments is yet to be clearly demonstrated.

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 10:11 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: NPCIphoneperbisebiwalmart

RELATED News

Rupee Outlook: INR To Hold Steady At Rs 90.40–91.20 Amid Equity Inflows, AI-Driven Services, and Strong Forex Reserves

PM Kisan 22nd Instalment Coming Soon: Check Eligibility, KYC, and Land Verification to Stay Ready for ₹2,000 Payment Directly to Your Account

Gold Rates Today: MCX and Global Prices Shine Amid Investor Curiosity – Find Out Where Gold is Cheapest

Angel One Share Price in Focus: First-Ever 1:10 Stock Split Sparks Market Curiosity And Gains Attention As Split-Adjusted Trading Begins Today

A Vibrant Expression of Contemporary Living. The 2026 Seating Edit from Fabbrica

LATEST NEWS

Kerala Story 2 Faces Massive Setback: HC Stays Release Of Film, Asks CBFC To Examine Complaints

Is Paul Heyman Leaving WWE? Legendary Manager Reveals Future Plans

Battle Of Toilet Cleaners: Calcutta High Court Finds Spic Bottle ‘Virtually Identical’ To Harpic, Stops Godrej From Selling Similar Bottles

When Is Holi 2026? March 3 or March 4? Rare Lunar Eclipse After 100 Years – Check Holika Dahan Date, Muhurt, Pooja Vidhi, Sutak Time

CBSE Class 10 Computer Exam, Information technology And Artificial Intelligence exam on February 27 (Friday), 2026: Final Revision Strategy And Key Tips To Score High Marks

Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series: Enhnaced ANC, Hi-Fi Sound, And Transparent Clamshell, Check All Features And Price

Kuku TV Named “Best New ShortDrama App” at Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2025

What Is a Kodava Wedding? Inside The Coorg Rituals Blended Into Rashmika–Vijay’s Marriage Ceremony

Not Sanju Samson! Ravi Shastri Backs 32-Year-Old Star For IND vs ZIM Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Caught on Camera: 9-Year-Old Girl Suffers Heart Attack At Rajasthan School While Playing; Brother Died 4 Months Ago Of Same Cause

Emkay Flags High Capex and ESOP Overhang at PhonePe; Data Centre Investments Yet to Demonstrate Operating Leverage

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Emkay Flags High Capex and ESOP Overhang at PhonePe; Data Centre Investments Yet to Demonstrate Operating Leverage

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Emkay Flags High Capex and ESOP Overhang at PhonePe; Data Centre Investments Yet to Demonstrate Operating Leverage
Emkay Flags High Capex and ESOP Overhang at PhonePe; Data Centre Investments Yet to Demonstrate Operating Leverage
Emkay Flags High Capex and ESOP Overhang at PhonePe; Data Centre Investments Yet to Demonstrate Operating Leverage
Emkay Flags High Capex and ESOP Overhang at PhonePe; Data Centre Investments Yet to Demonstrate Operating Leverage

QUICK LINKS