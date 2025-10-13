EPFO Meeting 2025: Step-by-Step Guide To Withdraw Your 100% Funds Online

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) Central Board of Trustees (CBT) meeting has end today, addressing serious issues affecting millions of employees in India.

In a major move to make things easier the Provident Fund withdrawal process, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has finally decided to permit members to withdraw up to 100% of their eligible balance, together with both employee and the contributions of the employer. This decision was made during the EPFO Central Board of Trustees (CBT) meeting today. The meeting was chaired by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

EPFO Meeting 2025: Updated Process to withdraw Provident Fund

Hereunder, are the step-by-step online process to withdraw your amount. Follow these simple and easy steps:

1. Log in to the Portal of EPFO:

o Go to the EPFO Unified Member Portal.

o To Login, enter Universal Account Number (UAN) and password given to you.

2. Verify KYC Details:

o Make sure that your Aadhaar number, PAN number, and bank account are interlinked and pre-verified.

o Click on the “Manage” tab and check on “KYC” to confirm your details.

3. Navigate to Claim Section:

o Select “Online Services” –> “Claim (Form-31, 19, 10C & 10D)”.

4. Verify Bank Details:

o To verify your Bank details, enter the last 4-digits of your bank account and then click on “Verify”.

5. Proceed with the Claim:

o Click on “Proceed for Online Claim.”

6. Select the Claim Type:

o Select the applicable and related claim type: partial or complete withdraw. Example, for fractional withdrawals select “PF Advance (Form 31)” or for complete withdrawal, select “Final EPF Settlement (Form 19)”.

7. Fill in Required Details:

o Give your address and select the purpose for the withdrawal if needed.

8. Submit and Authenticate:

o Check the declaration box, tick “Get Aadhaar OTP”, and type the OTP received on your mobile number which is linked to your Aadhaar to submit the claim.

EPFO Meeting 2025: Additional Key Information

• No Documentation Required: The complete process for withdrawal is digital, so it is not required to submit any type of physical documents, provided your KYC is verified.

• Auto-Settlement Process: Claims are generally processed and settled automatically when the OTP is verified.

• Turn Around Type (TAT) for Claims: Typically, claims are managed within a couple of days, however, the time may vary as per the situations.

This objective of this process is to make EPF withdrawals easier and quicker, making sure that the members can have complete access to their funds with normal effort.

