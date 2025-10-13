EPFO Meeting: Diwali Surprise! 100% Provident Fund Withdrawal, Easier Access & More, Here’s What You Need To Know

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) Central Board of Trustees (CBT) meeting has completed today, addressing serious issues affecting millions of employees in India. In a major move to make things easier the Provident Fund withdrawal process, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has finally decided to permit members to withdraw up to 100% of their eligible balance, together with both employee and the contributions of the employer.

This decision was made during the EPFO Central Board of Trustees (CBT) meeting today. The meeting was chaired by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The changes also comprise the amalgamation of 13 complex withdrawal provisions into three updated categories

(1) Essential needs,

(2) Housing needs, and

(3) Special circumstances.

Moreover, the board has relaxed withdrawal limits, permitting up to 10 times the corpus for education and 5 times for the purpose of marriage expenses. A minimum service requirement of just 12 months for fractional withdrawals has been announced.

The CBT also presented a 25% minimum balance rule to uphold high interest rates (presently 8.25% per year). In order to further ease access, claims for partial withdrawal will now be settled automatically without the need for any kind of documentation.

EPFO Meeting 2025: What is EPFO?

EPFO is a legal body under the Ministry of Labour. It is accountable for managing retirement funds for employees in the organized sector over schemes like the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and Employees Pension Scheme (EPS).

EPFO Meeting 2025: Why This Meeting Was Important?

The Central Board of Trustees is the topmost decision-making body of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, and its meetings are essential for determining the future of retirement benefits, pension schemes, and related policies. The results of these meetings directly impact financial security of the workers after their retirement.

EPFO Meeting 2025: Changes in Meeting Schedule

The EPFO board meeting was previously scheduled in Bangaluru for October 11 till Oct 12, 2025. Though, it was postponed to a single day, October 13, 2025, due to some logistic issues. In spite of the change in dates, the meeting continued with its original agenda, through key discussions on revision in pension and technical upgradations.

All these decisions are expected to have a long-lasting influence on the future of millions of workers’ retirement savings, safeguarding financial security and better-quality services.

