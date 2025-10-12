Muhurat Trading 2025: This One Hour On Diwali Could Change Your Wealth Forever

MUHURAT TRADING, a symbolic one-hour trading session takes place on Diwali by Indian stock exchanges. Traditionally marking the start of the new Samvat year, it’s a combination of cultural belief along with market participation. Despite the fact that it is largely ceremonial, Muhurat Trading 2025 may hold more strategic weight due to the present economic and market conditions.

Muhurat Trading 2025: Tradition Meets Modern Markets

The word Muhurat accordingly to astrology means auspicious time. It was started at BSE in 1957 and later by NSE in 1992. Since then, the session has permitted traders to initiate afresh with token trades and Chopda Pujan, known as worship of ledgers. However, because of significant low volumes, indices often end on a positive note, driven by optimism instead of technical momentum.

Muhurat Trading 2025: Why 2025’s Session May Be Special

There are various macro and micro factors that make Muhurat trading of 2025, potentially impactful. These factors include:

• Economic Strength: The GDP of India is expected to grow at the rate of 6.5–7%. Thus, enabling global liquidity together with possible Fed rate cuts. This may enhance the confidence in the investors.

• Retail Participation: Amplified retail investor activity could increase strength in terms of volume and sentiment.

• Portfolio Strategy: Most of the investors use this session to recalibrate or start long-term positions, especially in-terms of consumption-led sectors.

• Sectoral Trends: Sectors including Auto, FMCG, infra, and durables may see purchases due to festive offerings.

Muhurat Trading 2025: Exercise Caution

• Volatility & Liquidity: The brief one-hour window can create exaggerated price moves, especially in illiquid small-caps.

• Symbolic Gains: One good session doesn’t guarantee long-term returns.

• Fundamental Focus: Stick to fundamentally strong stocks aligned with your investment goals.

Muhurat Trading 2025: Investor Takeaway

Muhurat Trading 2025 could therefore be more than just a symbolic event, it recharges investor’s sentiments, and strategically program investment opportunity. No matter if you are new or an experienced investor, try to use Muhurat Trading wisely to plant seeds for long-term wealth goals, guided by both tradition and solid fundamentals.

The Muhurat Trading 2025 will be on October 21, 2025 between 1:45 pm and 2:45 pm.

