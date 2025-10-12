Crypto’s $19 Billion Crash Shocks The Market: Who Lost The Most? Few Surprising Victims

LIVE TV
Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: October 12, 2025 14:09:16 IST

Cryptocurrency market has experienced a historic one-day selloff over the weekend, streaking out $19 billion in open interest and leading to more than 1.6 million traders being paid, as per the data from experts.

The crash, covered most of the markets in Asia to the US, was triggered by an amalgamation of macro-political risks, together with new China tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump, and exaggerated by market-sentiments and few mechanisms like auto-deleveraging (ADL) and less liquidity in off-peak hours.

In spite of the scale of the losses, not even a single big institution or “whale” has yet been recognized as the primary casualty. Experts and analysts from the Industry remain cautious whether the crash was triggered by one major player unwinding positions or a chunk of small investors facing automatic liquidations.

Altcoins Suffer the Most as Liquidity Dries Up

Though, Bitcoin and Ether saw prominent losses, however, the sudden declines occurred in altcoins, where higher leverage and thinner order books worsened the selloff. Experts say that beyond 5–10% of the order book depth, liquidity for altcoins virtually disappeared, leading to dramatic price swings.

Crypto exchange Hyperliquid experienced the largest liquidations in dollar-value during this incident, totalling $10 billion. 

ADL and Market Infrastructure Under Scrutiny

Risk mitigation tools like auto-deleveraging (ADL) are designed to shield exchanges, may have increased the losses. 

First published on: Oct 12, 2025 2:09 PM IST
