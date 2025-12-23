EXPOSED: 26 Fake Cryptocurrency Websites Scaming And Tricking Investors; Here Is How To Protect Yourself!

ED Discovers 26 Fraudulent Crypto Sites

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) uncovers a massive fraud of 26 fake websites that attracted investors in different states in India and abroad. Those websites were extremely clever; they had the appearance of legitimate investment platforms, with high returns, and these returns were so high that one would think they were too good to be true, which was the case with them.

This was a scam that operated between goldbooker.com and metaaibox.com, where the tricksters lured the unsuspecting victims with their claims of high returns and embezzled the money. Investors became enticed by the websites, which were highly attractive, as well as the counterfeit endorsements and social media conversations.

The investigation conducted by the ED demonstrates a mixture of trust, greed for money, and internet malpractices that placed ordinary investors in the wrong spot. Who will have time to prepare a crypto trap warning before it is too late?

How Investors Were Targeted