Planning To Visit China? Online Visa Application Launched For Indians, Here’s How You Can Apply, Explained In Easy Steps

Starting Monday, December 22, the Chinese Embassy in India is rolling out its new online visa application system. This change is supposed to make things a lot smoother and faster for Indian travellers heading to China.

Earlier this month, the Chinese Ambassador to India shared the news on X, saying people can now fill out their visa forms and upload all the necessary documents online.

Here’s what you need to know: Before you show up at the Visa Centre, you have to use the online platform. The embassy’s notice is pretty clear: make sure your application shows “online review completed”, and you’ve got the confirmation email in hand before you bring your passport and other documents to the Centre.

Don’t head to the Centre with your papers until you’ve finished the online process and gotten that confirmation email. That’s your green light.

The final status of the application will be subject to confirmation from the Visa Centre counter. Applicants can then submit documents to the Visa Centre within fifteen days of receiving their confirmation letter.

The Chinese Visa Application Service Centre in New Delhi is located on the Concourse Floor of the Shivaji Stadium Metro Station, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place, New Delhi.

The online portal is meant to save time for applicants during the initial stages of visa processing as it allows for individuals to submit their documentation digitally.

Step-by-step details for the application process are provided on the portal, and all applicants are advised to review it prior to undertaking the process.

The Chinese Visa Application Centre in New Delhi will continue to work in parallel to assist travellers.

Want to apply for a Chinese visa online? Here’s how it goes

First, head over to the official website and either set up an account or log in if you already have one.

Next, pay for the service you want, there’s express or normal. This payment only covers the service, not the actual visa fee. You’ll pay the visa fee later, when you hand in your documents at the Centre.

After that, go to ‘My Account’ and pull up the application form. Fill it out. Take your time, get everything right.

Now, upload all your required documents, your passport, a photo, anything else they ask for. Don’t forget to include a print-out of your payment confirmation email.

Once you’ve uploaded everything, hit submit. That’s it for now.

Wait for them to check your documents and approve your application online. When you’re approved, you’ll get an email, and your status will update to “online review completed.”

India renews visas against the Chinese nationals

ANI reported that the introduction of this system is seen as a measure towards easing people-to-people interactions and travel between India and China.

On November 26, the Ministry of External Affairs declared that Chinese nationals were able to obtain their visa in place.

Addressing the weekly media conference, spokesperson of MEA Randhir Jaiswal said that the Chinese were being granted a visa as a tourist, and a business visa had been given earlier. The tourist and business visa regime is also in place to the full extent.

The relocation follows a five-year suspension following the 2020 border confrontations and is the third of a string of people-focused confidence-building measures between the two nations reached this year.

As soon as commercial flights will resume during the month of October 2025, and the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrimage will also be reinstated, there is likely to be a gradual normalisation of travel between India and China following years of limited movement.

ALSO READ: Who Is Faisal Karim Masud? Main Suspect In Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killing Goes In Hiding As Bangladesh Unrest Erupts