Monday, January 27, 2025
FinMin Invites Applications For New SEBI Chairperson; Madhabi Puri Buch’s Tenure To End On Feb 28

The Government of India invites applications for the position of SEBI Chairperson, as Madhabi Puri Buch’s tenure ends on February 28, 2025. Learn about the role, key responsibilities, and the application deadline of February 17, 2025.

FinMin Invites Applications For New SEBI Chairperson; Madhabi Puri Buch’s Tenure To End On Feb 28

Key Details About the SEBI Chairperson Role


The Government of India has announced an open call for applications for the position of Chairperson at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). As Madhabi Puri Buch’s tenure comes to a close on February 28, the Ministry of Finance has invited eligible candidates to apply by February 17 to take over the role of leading the country’s top securities regulator.

Key Details About the SEBI Chairperson Role

The selected candidate will serve as the SEBI Chairperson for a maximum term of five years or until they reach the age of 65, whichever comes first. The role is crucial for overseeing the securities and capital markets in India, shaping policies that affect both domestic and global investors.

The position offers a choice between two compensation packages: one as per the pay scale of a Secretary to the Government of India, or a consolidated salary of ₹5,62,500 per month, excluding a house and car.

Madhabi Puri Buch’s Leadership and Tenure

Madhabi Puri Buch took charge as SEBI’s first woman Chairperson on March 2, 2022. Her leadership marked a significant chapter for SEBI, which included significant market reforms and policy shifts. Prior to becoming the chairperson, she served as a whole-time member at SEBI for five years, from April 2017 to March 2022.

As her term comes to an end, the government is now looking for a new leader who can continue to guide SEBI’s pivotal role in India’s financial markets.

How to Apply and Key Application Deadline

Candidates interested in applying for the position must submit their applications by February 17, 2025. The appointment will be based on eligibility criteria as outlined by the Department of Economic Affairs (Financial Markets Division).

ALSO READ: Investor Boom: NSE Registers 1 Crore New Investors In 5 Months, Reaches 11 Crore Milestone

Madhabi Puri Buch

