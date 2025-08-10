Freedom Sale ALERT: Air India Express Slashes Domestic Fares To Just This Small Amount- Book Your Seat Before The SALE ENDS!

Freedom Sale Takes Off: 5 Million Seats from ₹1279

If you’ve been itching to book a getaway, Air India Express has just given you the perfect excuse. As India marks 79 years of independence, the airline has launched its grand Freedom Sale, offering 5 million seats across both domestic and international routes. Fares start as low as ₹1279 for domestic and ₹4279 for international flights. The sale opens exclusively on www.airindiaexpress.com and the mobile app on August 10, and expands to all booking platforms from August 11 to 15, 2025. Travel dates under this offer run from August 19, 2025, to March 31, 2026—which means you can lock in deals for Onam, Durga Puja, Deepawali, Christmas, and more.

Freedom Sale Brings Unbeatable Fare Options

This sale isn’t just about discounts—it’s about choice. Air India Express continues to reshape budget flying by offering customized fare tiers. Looking to pack light? Opt for Xpress Lite, the zero check-in baggage option, available at rock-bottom prices. Want to carry more? Xpress Value fares include standard check-in baggage and start at just ₹1379 for domestic and ₹4479 for international routes. And for flyers who love a little extra legroom and a lot more comfort, the Xpress Biz option provides up to 58 inches of seat pitch—now available across 40+ new aircraft recently added to the growing fleet.

Freedom Sale Adds Bonus Perks for Loyalty Members

Loyal to Air India Express? You’re in luck. Loyalty members get up to 25% off Xpress Biz fares, along with 20% off add-ons like extra baggage, hot Gourmair meals, seat selection, and priority services. The Freedom Sale also includes special fares for students, senior citizens, armed forces personnel, and their families. These inclusive offerings help ensure that affordable travel isn’t limited to just a few, but extends across every segment of society. Whether you’re flying home for a festival or exploring a new city, these offers make it easier to say “yes” to that next trip.

Freedom Sale Boosts Air India’s Expanding Reach

With a fleet of 116 aircraft and over 500 daily flights, Air India Express connects 38 domestic and 17 international destinations. The airline’s network continues to bridge India’s metros, non-metros, and emerging cities, playing a key role in India’s aviation growth story. Through its ‘Tales of India’ initiative, each aircraft tail features iconic Indian textile patterns—from Ajrakh and Bandhani to Kalamkari and Warli—showcasing cultural pride in every takeoff. The Freedom Sale not only opens the skies for travellers but also reaffirms Air India Express’s deep connection with India’s traditions and modern momentum.

