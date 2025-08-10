LIVE TV
What's Unfolding In Aerocity Tomorrow At 2 PM? Tesla Fans, You'll Want To Know This

What’s Unfolding In Aerocity Tomorrow At 2 PM? Tesla Fans, You’ll Want To Know This

Tesla launches its second India Experience Centre in New Delhi’s Aerocity on August 11. EV fans can explore the Model Y and Tesla’s signature innovations at the brand-new Tesla Centre.

Tesla (Photo: X/@Tesla)
Tesla (Photo: X/@Tesla)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 10, 2025 22:56:00 IST

Tesla Centre in Delhi Set to Launch August 11 – Are You Ready?

Tesla fans, it’s happening! The iconic EV maker will unveil its second India Tesla Experience Centre in New Delhi on August 11 at 2 PM. The sleek new space at Worldmark 3 in Aerocity is not just a showroom – it’s an immersive Tesla world. Following the Mumbai launch at BKC, Delhi now gets its own EV paradise. And yes, the headliner is the Tesla Model Y, which officially hit Indian roads on July 15 with a price starting at Rs 60 lakhs. Tesla announced the opening with a post on X: “Tesla Experience Centre, Aerocity – opening tomorrow, August 11, at 2 pm. Delhi, Worldmark 3.” We can’t wait to walk in, smell the futuristic interiors, and tap on that giant screen dashboard. Think you’re ready? You might want to block your calendar because this isn’t just a car launch—it’s a tech pilgrimage.

Tesla Centre Brings Model Y Buzz To Delhi

The spotlight at the Delhi Centre shines brightly on the Tesla Model Y, the automaker’s first officially launched EV in India. This midsize electric SUV rolls out in two variants: Rear-Wheel Drive (Rs 60 lakhs) and Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive (Rs 68 lakhs). Tesla fans can also throw in the Full Self-Driving (FSD) package for an additional Rs 6 lakhs, because why not go full sci-fi? The Model Y zooms from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds and offers a supercharging boost of 267 km in 15 minutes. It also features 8 exterior cameras, including a new front-facing one, plus second-gen connectivity hardware. It’s not just a drive; it’s a digital leap.

Tesla Centre Features Colours, Comfort, and Charging Power

Tesla isn’t playing it safe with colour either. Stealth Grey comes free, but for a splashier look, you can pay extra for Pearl White Multi-Coat, Ultra Red, Diamond Black, Quicksilver, or Glacier Blue. The five-seat cabin comes in either black or white interiors, with power recline, heating, and ventilation in the front row. Rear passengers aren’t left behind either—with power two-way folding and seat heating, they’ll thank you for the upgrade. Plus, hands-free power trunk opening means you’re never fumbling with bags again. The Tesla Centre will showcase these live, and we expect test drives to follow in select cities soon.

Tesla Centre Now Open In Delhi, Mumbai, And Gurugram

Tesla will offer Model Y deliveries and registration only in Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram initially. If you’re outside these cities, road-tripping might just become your new favourite excuse. The brand expects deliveries to start in Q3 of 2025, so there’s still time to choose your colour, upgrade your parking spot, and convince your parents. Keep in mind—prices may vary depending on state-level taxes, so check Tesla’s official portal for city-specific details. With the Delhi Tesla Centre now set to open, India’s electric journey has officially hit turbo mode.

