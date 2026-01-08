LIVE TV
Home > Business > From Counselor to CEO: The Journey of Mr. Bharat Gaddamwar in Building a Career-Focused EdTech Platform

From Counselor to CEO: The Journey of Mr. Bharat Gaddamwar in Building a Career-Focused EdTech Platform

From Counselor to CEO: The Journey of Mr. Bharat Gaddamwar in Building a Career-Focused EdTech Platform

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: January 8, 2026 16:22:12 IST

From Counselor to CEO: The Journey of Mr. Bharat Gaddamwar in Building a Career-Focused EdTech Platform

New Delhi [India], January 8: His one-of-a-kind education consultancy, Profcyma Career Solutions LLP, has been transforming and democratizing education in India with a clear mission: to make quality guidance accessible, transparent, and outcome-driven for every learner through a structured EdTech approach.

It sometimes takes a single powerful vision and unwavering dedication to create impact in saturated and competitive industries. Education consultancy is one such space, where only a few have managed to become true changemakers. Among these, Mr. Bharat Gaddamwar stands tall as a visionary leader who has reshaped lives through his commitment to meaningful career guidance, EdTech innovation, and employability development.

The CEO began his journey as a counselor, driven by a desire to help students make informed career choices. With consistent hard work, persistence, and an unshakable vision, he rose to the position of CEO. His journey embodies the spirit of resilience — growing from limited opportunities to building one of India’s leading EdTech-enabled support ecosystems.

Today, Profcyma has built a strong national network of 200+ counselors and 200+ channel partners. Through this growing ecosystem, Mr. Bharat Gaddamwar and his team have created thousands of employability opportunities while expanding into multiple verticals, including Venture, IT, Finance, and Placement platforms. This expansion reflects not just business growth but a mission-driven approach to uplift learners and professionals.

From Counselor to CEO: The Journey of Mr. Bharat Gaddamwar in Building a Career-Focused EdTech Platform

What makes Profcyma stand out is its holistic approach. The organization doesn’t just enroll students — it nurtures them. Profcyma supports needy students, provides continuous guidance throughout their academic journey, and ensures they receive genuine opportunities to get placed in reputed organizations. Beyond students, Profcyma also creates employability opportunities for working professionals, empowering them to grow, upskill, and find better career pathways.

Mr. Gaddamwar’s deeply rooted emotional intelligence and personal experiences have shaped the company’s foundation. Having grown up without access to premium education or world-class mentorship, he understood early on that success is built on self-belief, clarity, and the right guidance. His philosophy emphasizes that every individual deserves personalized support aligned with their strengths and aspirations.

Today, as the CEO, he is leading Profcyma into a new era — integrating technology, psychological science, and global best practices to build India’s most reliable and accessible career support ecosystem.

Beyond business growth, the true impact of Bharat Gaddamwar lies in the countless lives he continues to transform, one learner at a time.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 4:22 PM IST
From Counselor to CEO: The Journey of Mr. Bharat Gaddamwar in Building a Career-Focused EdTech Platform

