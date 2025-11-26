LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test grovel employee rights India apple bcci india news donald trump chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test grovel employee rights India apple bcci india news donald trump chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test grovel employee rights India apple bcci india news donald trump chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test grovel employee rights India apple bcci india news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test grovel employee rights India apple bcci india news donald trump chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test grovel employee rights India apple bcci india news donald trump chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test grovel employee rights India apple bcci india news donald trump chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test grovel employee rights India apple bcci india news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business > From Russia to Israel: India Expands FTA Talks With EAEU, SACU, Mercosur And Boosts Export Performance

From Russia to Israel: India Expands FTA Talks With EAEU, SACU, Mercosur And Boosts Export Performance

India begins FTA negotiations with the EAEU, exploring trade deals with SACU, Mercosur, and Israel. Strong export growth, especially in seafood, highlights resilience and diversification amid global economic challenges.

From Russia to Israel: India Expands FTA Talks With EAEU, SACU, Mercosur And Boosts Export Performance
From Russia to Israel: India Expands FTA Talks With EAEU, SACU, Mercosur And Boosts Export Performance

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 26, 2025 14:16:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

From Russia to Israel: India Expands FTA Talks With EAEU, SACU, Mercosur And Boosts Export Performance

India Launches FTA Negotiations With Eurasian Economic Union

India will launch formal negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) starting today, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced at a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. The EAEU bloc comprises Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. The discussions will begin following the signing of the Terms of Reference on August 20, 2025.

The Terms of Reference outline an 18-month roadmap focused on opening new markets for Indian businesses, particularly micro, small, and medium enterprises, as well as farmers and fishermen. This initiative is part of India’s strategy to diversify export destinations amid high tariffs from the United States.

Expanding Global Trade Partnerships

Beyond the EAEU negotiations, India is exploring trade partnerships with other major blocs. Discussions are underway for a trade pact with the Southern African Customs Union (SACU), which includes South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho, and Eswatini. India is also negotiating the second phase of a preferential trade agreement with Mercosur, the Latin American bloc comprising Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay.

Virtual negotiations with Israel for an early harvest trade agreement are also planned, with a focus on agricultural technology, innovation, mobility, and services. Goyal recently returned from Israel after signing the Terms of Reference for this agreement.

Export Performance And Industry Success

Goyal expressed satisfaction with India’s trade performance amid global economic uncertainty. Merchandise trade has shown growth year-on-year, and services exports have recorded substantial gains. He highlighted India’s seafood industry as a prime example of export adaptability.

Despite concerns over the absence of a US bilateral trade agreement, India successfully pivoted to the European Union market. After nine years of waiting, the EU approved 102 Indian fishing, fisheries, and marine establishments, increasing seafood exports significantly.

The Board of Trade meeting was described as highly productive, with positive feedback on the Export Promotion Mission and Commerce Ministry support programs. Goyal commended Indian exporters for their resilience and determination, emphasizing their ability to overcome challenges and remain confident in global markets.

(This News Has Been Syndicated From ANI, Mildy Edited For Clarity)

Also Read: Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 3: Final Bidding Frenzy & GMP…

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 2:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: EAEU tradeEurasian Economic UnionIndia FTAIndian ExportsMercosur agreementpiyush goyalSACU trade pact

RELATED News

SBI Share Price Skyrockets: State Bank Of India Nears ₹1,000 Mark On Strong Q2 Results And Market Momentum

HDFC AMC Share Price Halved? 1:1 Bonus Issue Explained and What It Means for Investors

How Termination Will Be Less Painful Under New Labour Codes: Retrench, Re-Skilling Funds & Softer Landings- No More Harsh Goodbyes

Concept Medical Group Earns Great Place To Work® Certification for the Second Consecutive Year

Excelsoft Technologies IPO Debuts Today: Here Are The Key Details You should Know

LATEST NEWS

‘This Is A Team Which Is…’ Gautam Gambhir Seeks Clarity From BCCI On His Tenure After India’s Humiliating Loss To South Africa

‘ONLY Halal Meat’ Served On Train: NHRC Issues Notice To Railway Board, Demands Action

Shocking Dashcam Footage: Kenyan Driver Choked Brutally After He Refuses Sexual Advances Of Passenger: ‘You Want To Die?’

“Sons of Babar have no right to live in India”: Giriraj Singh Hits Back at TMC’s Humayun Kabir Over Babri Masjid Remark

From Russia to Israel: India Expands FTA Talks With EAEU, SACU, Mercosur And Boosts Export Performance

‘Nandini’ Ghee Racket: Who Is The Couple Behind Running Major Fake ‘Nandini’ Ghee Unit In Bengaluru

ChatGPT Accused Of Acting As A ‘Suicide Coach’ In Multiple Lawsuits: How The AI Allegedly Encouraged Suicide, Self-Harm And Delusions

Who is Birva Shah? Palash Muchhal’s Ex-Girlfriend He Proposed To Before Smriti Mandhana Sparks Curious Buzz

Rush Hour 4 Coming Soon: Jackie Chan & Chris Tucker Reunite After Donald Trump’s Support, Fans React Online

Deepti Chaurasia Death: Kamla Pasand Owner’s Daughter-In-Law Found Hanging In Delhi’s Vasant Vihar; Suicide Note Details Not Out Yet

From Russia to Israel: India Expands FTA Talks With EAEU, SACU, Mercosur And Boosts Export Performance

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Russia to Israel: India Expands FTA Talks With EAEU, SACU, Mercosur And Boosts Export Performance

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Russia to Israel: India Expands FTA Talks With EAEU, SACU, Mercosur And Boosts Export Performance
From Russia to Israel: India Expands FTA Talks With EAEU, SACU, Mercosur And Boosts Export Performance
From Russia to Israel: India Expands FTA Talks With EAEU, SACU, Mercosur And Boosts Export Performance
From Russia to Israel: India Expands FTA Talks With EAEU, SACU, Mercosur And Boosts Export Performance

QUICK LINKS