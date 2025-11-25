LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Ethiopian volcano Delhi Pollution icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Ethiopian volcano Delhi Pollution icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Ethiopian volcano Delhi Pollution icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Ethiopian volcano Delhi Pollution
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Ethiopian volcano Delhi Pollution icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Ethiopian volcano Delhi Pollution icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Ethiopian volcano Delhi Pollution icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Ethiopian volcano Delhi Pollution
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 3: Final Bidding Frenzy & GMP Update- Here Are The Key Details

Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 3: Final Bidding Frenzy & GMP Update- Here Are The Key Details

Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 3: Sudeep Pharma’s IPO enters its final bidding day with strong demand, solid anchor support, and active grey-market buzz. Investors closely track subscriptions as the specialty-ingredients leader draws heightened market attention.

Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 3
Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 3

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 25, 2025 10:29:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 3: Final Bidding Frenzy & GMP Update- Here Are The Key Details

Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 3: Final Day of Bidding

In case you assumed that the bidding activity would decline by the third day, you are wrong. Today, November 25, the IPO of Sudeep Pharma is consequently closing its bidding marathon and the audience is still here. The subscription was already at 5.09 times by the end of the second day, signifying that the investors are not here for mere observation. With the price range of ₹563-₹593 and a lot of talks in the grey market, the traders are constantly checking the subscription figures as if it were the score of a live match.

Is the final day going to increase the momentum even more? If you are tracking this IPO, then remain connected as this conclusion might turn out to be thrilling.

Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 3: Price Band, Size & Structure, Use Of The Allocations

Category Details
Total Issue Size ₹895 crore
Price Band ₹563–₹593 per share
Fresh Issue ₹95 crore
Offer for Sale (OFS) 1.35 crore shares worth ₹800 crore (offloaded by promoters)
Purpose Allocation
Machinery purchase for Nandesari Facility 1 (Gujarat) ₹75.81 crore
General Corporate Purposes Remaining funds

Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 3: Anchor Investment & Issue

Sudeep Pharma received huge attention when, just before the IPO opened, it obtained anchor investors’ trust by securing an amount of ₹268.5 crore. If you had any doubts regarding large investors’ interest, this step should clear that up.

The IPO is safe with mighty support already in place, are you keeping an eye on the whole IPO process today?

Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 3: GMP Today And Key Highlights

  • Sudeep Pharma IPO GMP: Dropped to ₹86 today.
  • Meaning: Shares are trading ₹86 above the upper price band of ₹593 in the grey market.
  • Expected Listing Price: Approximately ₹679.
  • Estimated Listing Gain: Around 14.5%, lower than earlier projections due to the dip in GMP.

Sudeep Pharma

Sudeep Pharma didn’t just add another name to the chemical industry, it’s an expert that slowly and discreetly helps the global health and food industries. The firm manufactures excipients and specialty ingredients, to be precise, the “supporting actors” that are common in medicines and, without them, supplements and nutrition products wouldn’t be able to perform at all. You could say they are the unnoticed, unpraised ones that allow tablets to be whole, powders to mix perfectly, and nutrients to be absorbed better.

The tech-oriented Sudeep Pharma is behind pharma innovation and even the daily wellness of people. Therefore, the next time you take a pill or savor a fortified snack, there is a high probability that Sudeep was the one who played a very clever part in it.

(With Inputs)
Also Read: Stock Market Today: Dalal Street’s Roller-Coaster Begins; Soft Start, Big Signals- Traders Strap In!

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 9:53 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: business newsgrey market premiumipoIPO newsIPO todaySudeep Pharma IPO

RELATED News

Stocks To Watch Today: Siemens Energy, HUDCO, Cello, Tata Elxsi, Dr Reddy’s, Surya Roshni, Eris Lifesciences, Ceigall India And Many Other In Focus Today

RBI Chief Sanjay Malhotra Says ‘Room For More Interest Rate Cuts In India, Timing Up To Panel’

Palm Oil Conclave 2025 In Bhopal to Drive National Dialogue on Health, Markets & Sustainability

Suburban Mumbai Emerges as City’s Real Housing Centre, Palladian Partners Analysis Shows

Afghanistan Offers Idle Mines, Minerals, Gold, and Gem Sites to India; ASSOCHAM Highlights Global Challenges

LATEST NEWS

Stranger Things Season 5 Release Date And Time In India: When And Where To Watch The Last Season

When Is India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match? Check Venue And Time

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (25.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Six-Year-Old Boy Loses Ear After Neighbour’s Pitbull Breaks Free And Attacks Him; Owner Arrested

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (25-11-2025): Tuesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan 2025: When And Where To Watch PM Modi’s Historic Saffron Flag Hoisting Live From Ayodhya- Complete Guide

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 25-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 3: Final Bidding Frenzy & GMP Update- Here Are The Key Details

Palak Muchhal Requests Privacy After Palash Muchhal–Smriti Mandhana Wedding Is ‘Put on Hold’

International Emmys 2025: Dana Walden Honoured, Oriol Pla Wins Best Actor; 26 Countries Win Big

Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 3: Final Bidding Frenzy & GMP Update- Here Are The Key Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 3: Final Bidding Frenzy & GMP Update- Here Are The Key Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 3: Final Bidding Frenzy & GMP Update- Here Are The Key Details
Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 3: Final Bidding Frenzy & GMP Update- Here Are The Key Details
Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 3: Final Bidding Frenzy & GMP Update- Here Are The Key Details
Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 3: Final Bidding Frenzy & GMP Update- Here Are The Key Details

QUICK LINKS