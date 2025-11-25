Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 3: Final Bidding Frenzy & GMP Update- Here Are The Key Details

Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 3: Final Day of Bidding
In case you assumed that the bidding activity would decline by the third day, you are wrong. Today, November 25, the IPO of Sudeep Pharma is consequently closing its bidding marathon and the audience is still here. The subscription was already at 5.09 times by the end of the second day, signifying that the investors are not here for mere observation. With the price range of ₹563-₹593 and a lot of talks in the grey market, the traders are constantly checking the subscription figures as if it were the score of a live match.
Is the final day going to increase the momentum even more? If you are tracking this IPO, then remain connected as this conclusion might turn out to be thrilling.
Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 3: Price Band, Size & Structure, Use Of The Allocations
|Category
|Details
|Total Issue Size
|₹895 crore
|Price Band
|₹563–₹593 per share
|Fresh Issue
|₹95 crore
|Offer for Sale (OFS)
|1.35 crore shares worth ₹800 crore (offloaded by promoters)
|Purpose
|Allocation
|Machinery purchase for Nandesari Facility 1 (Gujarat)
|₹75.81 crore
|General Corporate Purposes
|Remaining funds
Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 3: Anchor Investment & Issue
Sudeep Pharma received huge attention when, just before the IPO opened, it obtained anchor investors’ trust by securing an amount of ₹268.5 crore. If you had any doubts regarding large investors’ interest, this step should clear that up.
The IPO is safe with mighty support already in place, are you keeping an eye on the whole IPO process today?
Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 3: GMP Today And Key Highlights
- Sudeep Pharma IPO GMP: Dropped to ₹86 today.
- Meaning: Shares are trading ₹86 above the upper price band of ₹593 in the grey market.
- Expected Listing Price: Approximately ₹679.
- Estimated Listing Gain: Around 14.5%, lower than earlier projections due to the dip in GMP.
Sudeep Pharma
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.