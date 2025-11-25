Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 3: Final Bidding Frenzy & GMP Update- Here Are The Key Details

Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 3: Final Day of Bidding

In case you assumed that the bidding activity would decline by the third day, you are wrong. Today, November 25, the IPO of Sudeep Pharma is consequently closing its bidding marathon and the audience is still here. The subscription was already at 5.09 times by the end of the second day, signifying that the investors are not here for mere observation. With the price range of ₹563-₹593 and a lot of talks in the grey market, the traders are constantly checking the subscription figures as if it were the score of a live match.

Is the final day going to increase the momentum even more? If you are tracking this IPO, then remain connected as this conclusion might turn out to be thrilling.

Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 3: Price Band, Size & Structure, Use Of The Allocations

Category Details Total Issue Size ₹895 crore Price Band ₹563–₹593 per share Fresh Issue ₹95 crore Offer for Sale (OFS) 1.35 crore shares worth ₹800 crore (offloaded by promoters) Purpose Allocation Machinery purchase for Nandesari Facility 1 (Gujarat) ₹75.81 crore General Corporate Purposes Remaining funds Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 3: Anchor Investment & Issue Sudeep Pharma received huge attention when, just before the IPO opened, it obtained anchor investors’ trust by securing an amount of ₹268.5 crore. If you had any doubts regarding large investors’ interest, this step should clear that up. The IPO is safe with mighty support already in place, are you keeping an eye on the whole IPO process today? Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 3: GMP Today And Key Highlights Sudeep Pharma IPO GMP: Dropped to ₹86 today.

Dropped to today. Meaning: Shares are trading ₹86 above the upper price band of ₹593 in the grey market.

Shares are trading the upper price band of in the grey market. Expected Listing Price: Approximately ₹679 .

Approximately . Estimated Listing Gain: Around 14.5%, lower than earlier projections due to the dip in GMP. Sudeep Pharma Sudeep Pharma didn’t just add another name to the chemical industry, it’s an expert that slowly and discreetly helps the global health and food industries. The firm manufactures excipients and specialty ingredients, to be precise, the “supporting actors” that are common in medicines and, without them, supplements and nutrition products wouldn’t be able to perform at all. You could say they are the unnoticed, unpraised ones that allow tablets to be whole, powders to mix perfectly, and nutrients to be absorbed better. The tech-oriented Sudeep Pharma is behind pharma innovation and even the daily wellness of people. Therefore, the next time you take a pill or savor a fortified snack, there is a high probability that Sudeep was the one who played a very clever part in it. (With Inputs) Also Read: Stock Market Today: Dalal Street’s Roller-Coaster Begins; Soft Start, Big Signals- Traders Strap In!