Stock Market Today: Dalal Street's Roller-Coaster Begins; Soft Start, Big Signals- Traders Strap In!

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street’s Roller-Coaster Begins; Soft Start, Big Signals- Traders Strap In!

Stock Market Today: Indian markets began mixed, with pre-opening gains quickly reversing at the bell. Global cues remain supportive, tech stocks shine, and traders eye Fed rate-cut chatter, FIIs outflow, and sector-specific triggers.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 25, 2025 09:20:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street’s Roller-Coaster Begins; Soft Start, Big Signals- Traders Strap In!
Stock Market Today: In case you opened your eyes with a wish for a trouble-free market ride today, you better have a seatbelt on, since Dalal Street apparently has different plans. The pre-opening went up just a bit to taunt the bulls, but the first bell rang and turned the story upside down. Global cues seem to be bright, tech stocks are alive with activity, and traders in all corners are refreshing charts as if it were recreation. With Wall Street applauding, Asia in the green, and Fed rate-cut murmurs adding flavor, the groundwork is already laid for a lively session.
Do you want to follow every turn? Let’s get into the things that are moving the markets today, so you are always on time.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (24 November, 2025)

Stocks To Watch Today

  • Surya Roshni:
    • Order worth ₹105.18 crore
    • Supply of spiral pipes with 3LPE coating
  • Ceigall India:
    • LOI from REC Power Development & Consultancy
    • Establishing 400/220 kV Velgaon GIS substation
  • Niraj Cement Structurals:
    • Work order ₹220.14 crore
    • Construction of 2-lane Kohima Bypass Road under SARDP-NE, EPC mode
  • HUDCO:
    • MoU with NIUA for urban infrastructure-related programmes

Stock Market Today: Global Market Highlights | Wall Street, Asian Market, US Markets

    Global Markets

    • Wall Street closed higher as tech stocks rebounded.
    • Rate-cut expectations for December strengthened after dovish Fed comments.
    • Dow +202 pts (0.44%), S&P 500 +1.55%, Nasdaq +2.69%.
    • Asia-Pacific markets opened higher, tracking US gains: Nikkei, Taiwan Weighted & Hang Seng up 0.6–1.7%.
    • GIFT Nifty indicates a positive start for Indian markets.

    Technology Sector

    • Nasdaq surged 2.7%, marking its strongest session since May.
    • Alphabet jumped over 6% after launching its new AI model, Gemini 3.
    • Broader tech rally boosted global sentiment and lifted US indices.

    Federal Reserve & Macroeconomy

    • Investors now price in over 80% probability of a December Fed rate cut.
    • 10-year US Treasury yield eased to 4.03%.
    • Dovish remarks from Fed officials boosted equity markets.
    • Dollar index steady around 100.2, with mixed dollar movement.
    • Euro at $1.1522, Sterling at $1.3103.
    • NZD stable at $0.5607 ahead of RBNZ rate cut decision; AUD at $0.6461.

    Commodities

    • Oil
      • Oil prices steady after previous gains.
      • Market balancing oversupply concerns with Ukraine peace-talk uncertainty.
      • Brent at $63.20/bbl, WTI at $58.71/bbl.
    • Gold
      • Gold prices increased due to a weaker dollar and rising rate-cut expectations.

    Indian Markets (FIIs/DIIs Flow)

    • FIIs net sold Indian equities worth ₹4,172 crore on Nov 24.
    • DIIs net bought equities worth ₹4,513 crore the same day.
    • DIIs purchased ₹20,445 crore and sold ₹15,933 crore worth of shares.
    • FIIs bought ₹54,505 crore and sold ₹58,677 crore.
    • YTD flows:
      • FIIs: Net sellers of ₹2.58 lakh crore
      • DIIs: Net buyers of ₹6.87 lakh crore

    Stock Market Monday

    What a choppy Monday it was, traders! Despite a positive start, the markets couldn’t hold on to early gains and slipped in the final hour. The Sensex dropped 331 points to 84,900, while the Nifty ended below the psychological 26,000 mark at 25,959. Broader markets also felt the pressure, with midcaps down 0.3% and smallcaps sliding 0.8%.

    IT was the lone bright spot, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Infosys, Eicher Motors and Bajaj Auto stood out as top gainers. On the flip side, JSW Steel, BEL, Max Healthcare, Grasim and Dr Reddy’s dragged indices lower.

    Stay alert, volatility isn’t done yet!

    (With Input)

    (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
    First published on: Nov 25, 2025 9:20 AM IST
