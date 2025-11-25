Stock Market Today: Dalal Street’s Roller-Coaster Begins; Soft Start, Big Signals- Traders Strap In!

Global Markets Wall Street closed higher as tech stocks rebounded.

Rate-cut expectations for December strengthened after dovish Fed comments.

Dow +202 pts (0.44%), S&P 500 +1.55%, Nasdaq +2.69%.

Asia-Pacific markets opened higher, tracking US gains: Nikkei, Taiwan Weighted & Hang Seng up 0.6–1.7%.

GIFT Nifty indicates a positive start for Indian markets. Technology Sector Nasdaq surged 2.7%, marking its strongest session since May.

Alphabet jumped over 6% after launching its new AI model, Gemini 3.

Broader tech rally boosted global sentiment and lifted US indices. Federal Reserve & Macroeconomy Investors now price in over 80% probability of a December Fed rate cut.

10-year US Treasury yield eased to 4.03%.

Dovish remarks from Fed officials boosted equity markets.

Dollar index steady around 100.2, with mixed dollar movement.

Euro at $1.1522, Sterling at $1.3103.

NZD stable at $0.5607 ahead of RBNZ rate cut decision; AUD at $0.6461. Commodities Oil Oil prices steady after previous gains. Market balancing oversupply concerns with Ukraine peace-talk uncertainty. Brent at $63.20/bbl, WTI at $58.71/bbl.

Gold Gold prices increased due to a weaker dollar and rising rate-cut expectations.

Indian Markets (FIIs/DIIs Flow) FIIs net sold Indian equities worth ₹4,172 crore on Nov 24.

DIIs net bought equities worth ₹4,513 crore the same day.

DIIs purchased ₹20,445 crore and sold ₹15,933 crore worth of shares.

FIIs bought ₹54,505 crore and sold ₹58,677 crore.

YTD flows: FIIs: Net sellers of ₹2.58 lakh crore DIIs: Net buyers of ₹6.87 lakh crore



Stock Market Monday

What a choppy Monday it was, traders! Despite a positive start, the markets couldn’t hold on to early gains and slipped in the final hour. The Sensex dropped 331 points to 84,900, while the Nifty ended below the psychological 26,000 mark at 25,959. Broader markets also felt the pressure, with midcaps down 0.3% and smallcaps sliding 0.8%.

IT was the lone bright spot, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Infosys, Eicher Motors and Bajaj Auto stood out as top gainers. On the flip side, JSW Steel, BEL, Max Healthcare, Grasim and Dr Reddy’s dragged indices lower.

Stay alert, volatility isn’t done yet!

