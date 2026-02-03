LIVE TV
Home > Business > From Uncertainty To Opportunity: India–US Trade Deal Clears Trust Gap, Lifts FII Sentiment

From Uncertainty To Opportunity: India–US Trade Deal Clears Trust Gap, Lifts FII Sentiment

India–US trade deal eases uncertainty, prompting expectations of FII return. NSE CEO Ashish Chauhan says clearer signals, stronger trade ties, and sectoral advantages boost India’s market appeal.

India–US Trade Deal Clears Trust Gap, Lifts FII Sentiment
India–US Trade Deal Clears Trust Gap, Lifts FII Sentiment

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 3, 2026 14:58:30 IST

From Uncertainty To Opportunity: India–US Trade Deal Clears Trust Gap, Lifts FII Sentiment

FIIs Poised for Return as Trade Uncertainty Eases

With the India–US trade deal now announced, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) are expected to return to Indian equity markets as long-standing trade-related uncertainties begin to fade. In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Ashish Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange, said global investors had remained cautious through most of 2025 largely because of unclear trade signals between India and the United States.

“Absolutely. One of the reasons why FPIs were holding back through 2025 was trade uncertainty. It’s not just tariffs that matter, but the signals they send. Earlier, it looked like India and the US were drifting apart. This deal clearly brings the two countries closer,” Chauhan said.

Why the India–US Deal Matters for Markets and Trade

Calling the agreement a long-awaited but positive development, Chauhan noted that the deal came after nearly a year of delay, despite being widely anticipated. He highlighted the complementary nature of the two economies, with the US being the world’s largest economy and heavily import-dependent, while India plays a key role in employment generation and sits high on the global technology pyramid, particularly in IT services.

“Kudos to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for holding firm and securing the best possible outcome for India,” Chauhan said. He added that bilateral trade between India and the US stood at around USD 210 billion in 2024, with goods accounting for USD 135 billion and services contributing USD 85 billion, figures that are likely higher now.

Energy, Manufacturing, and India’s Strategic Advantage

Beyond trade numbers, Chauhan pointed to the growing importance of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) of major US companies in India, underlining why the US remains a crucial strategic partner. He said industry and services sectors have welcomed the deal’s outcome.

On energy, Chauhan highlighted India’s strength in refining difficult crude varieties such as Venezuelan oil. With nearly 85% crude import dependence, Indian refineries are designed to process heavy and sour crude, enabling India to emerge as the world’s largest exporter of refined petroleum products.

He also noted that bilateral agreements like this help India overcome disadvantages faced under WTO rules, especially in labour-intensive sectors such as garments. With electronic exports—including smartphones—rising sharply and the US gradually diversifying away from China, Chauhan said India is well positioned to become a major global manufacturing hub in the years ahead.

(This article has been syndicate from ANI)

First published on: Feb 3, 2026 2:58 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Tags: Ashish Chauhan NSEexport growth IndiaFII inflowsforeign institutional investorsglobal investors IndiaIndia US bilateral tradeIndia US trade dealindian stock marketmanufacturing hub Indiamarket sentiment India

From Uncertainty To Opportunity: India–US Trade Deal Clears Trust Gap, Lifts FII Sentiment

