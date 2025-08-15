Gem Aromatics Limited IPO Alert: Should You Invest? Here’s What You Need To Know!

The initial public offering (IPO) of Gem Aromatics Limited begins subscription on 19 August 2025 and concludes on 21 August 2025. The company aims to raise approximately ₹451 crore, comprising a fresh issue of ₹175 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 8.5 million equity shares held by promoters and existing investors.

IPO Details at a Glance:

• IPO Opening Date: 19 August 2025

• IPO Closing Date: 21 August 2025

• Issue Type: 100% Book Building (Public cum Offer for Sale)

• Total Issue Size: ~₹451 crore

o Fresh Issue: ₹175 crore

o Offer for Sale: Up to 8,500,000 equity shares (OFS valued at ~₹276 crore at upper band)

• Price Band: ₹309 to ₹325 per equity share

• Face Value: ₹2 per equity share

• Lot Size: 46 shares (and in multiples thereof)

• Minimum Retail Investment: ~₹14,950 (1 lot)

• Retail Maximum Investment: ~₹1,94,350 (13 lots, 598 shares)

• Listing At: BSE and NSE

• Registrar: KFin Technologies Limited

• Book Running Lead Manager: Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited

• Sponsor Banks: Axis Bank Limited and ICICI Bank Limited

Important IPO Dates:

• Anchor Investor Bidding: 18 August 2025 (preceding public offer)

• Finalisation of Basis of Allotment: 22 August 2025

• Refund Initiation & Credit to Demat: 25 August 2025

• Listing Date: 26 August 2025 on BSE & NSE

Gem Aromatics Limited: Company Overview

Gem Aromatics Limited, incorporated in October 1997, is a Mumbai-based manufacturer in the specialty ingredients sector. The company produces essential oils, aroma chemicals, and value-added derivatives, serving industries such as oral care, cosmetics, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, wellness, and personal care. Its product portfolio includes 70 items across mint derivatives, clove derivatives, phenol, and other synthetics and natural ingredients.

The company operates three manufacturing locations in Budaun (Uttar Pradesh), Silvassa (Dadra & Nagar Haveli), and Dahej (Gujarat). The company also runs an R&D facility in Maharashtra. Notably, it holds the status of a “Three Star Export House” under the Government of India.

