GK Energy Limited IPO: Should You Jump In? All You Need To Know Before Subscribing
GK Energy Limited IPO: Should You Jump In? All You Need To Know Before Subscribing

GK Energy Limited IPO: Should You Jump In? All You Need To Know Before Subscribing

GK Energy Limited, is going to launch its IPO for public subscription tomorrow, September 19, 2025, and will close on September 23, 2025.GK Energy Limited is based out in Pune, Maharashtra. The company deals in the renewable energy and solar power.

GK Energy Limited IPO: Should You Jump In? All You Need To Know Before Subscribing

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 18, 2025 16:12:01 IST

GK Energy Limited, is going to launch its IPO for public subscription tomorrow, September 19, 2025, and will close on September 23, 2025. Through this IPO, the objective of the company is to raise around Rs.464.26 crore, including Rs. 400 crore of fresh issue and Rs.64.26 crore Offer for sale.

GK Energy Limited: IPO Details at a Glance

•    IPO Opens At: September 19, 2025 
•    IPO Closes At: September 23, 2025
•    Size of the Issue: Rs.464.26 crore 
•    Fresh Issue: Rs.400 crore 
•    Offer for Sale: approx.Rs.64.26 crore
•    Price Band: Rs.145 – Rs.153
•    Lot Size: 98 shares
•    Minimum Retail Investment: Rs.14,994
•    Listing At Stock Exchange: NSE & BSE main exchanges 
•    Registrar Name: MUFG Intime India Private Limited 

GK Energy Limited: Company Overview

GK Energy Limited is based out in Pune, Maharashtra. The company deals in the renewable energy and solar power. It has its expertise in engineering, procurement, and commissioning (EPC) services for solar powered agricultural water pump systems. 

It provides end to end solutions including survey, design, supply, assembly, installation, testing, commissioning, and maintenance of solar pump systems. The company also works on storage of water & distribution infrastructure under government schemes such as the Jal Jeevan Mission. 

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Also Read: TechD Cybersecurity IPO Allocation: Will You Get A Piece Of The Next Cybersecurity Giant?

GK Energy Limited IPO: Should You Jump In? All You Need To Know Before Subscribing

GK Energy Limited IPO: Should You Jump In? All You Need To Know Before Subscribing

QUICK LINKS