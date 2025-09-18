TechD Cybersecurity IPO Allocation: Will You Get A Piece Of The Next Cybersecurity Giant?

TechD Cybersecurity Limited, one of the rising players in India’s cybersecurity space, opened its IPO for public subscription on September 15, 2025 and closed on September 17, 2025. This fresh IPO issue targets to raise funds through a 100% book-built offer with an emphasis on innovation in digital security.

TechD Cybersecurity Limited: IPO Specifics at a Glance

• IPO Opening At: Sep 15, 2025

• IPO Closing At: Sep 17, 2025

• Issue Size of IPO: 20,20,200 Equity Shares

• Price Band of IPO: Rs.183- Rs.193

• Lot Size of IPO: 600 equity shares

• Book Running Lead Managers: GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited

• Name of the Sponsor Bank: Yes Bank Limited

• Name of the Registrar: Purva Sharegistry (India) Private Limited

Subscribed to the TechD Cybersecurity Limited IPO? Here is how you can check the allocation status:

Check Application Status on NSE

1. Visit the official NSE website for the allotment status.

2. Mark ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’

3. Select Symbol of the Company

4. Enter PAN Number

5. Enter Application Number

6. Click on Submit Button

Check Application Status on BSE

1. Visit the official BSE website for the allotment status.

2. Select ‘Equity’ in Issue Type

3. Choose Company Name

4. Enter PAN Number or Application Number

5. Select Captcha

6. Click on Search Button

TechD Cybersecurity Limited was subscribed 342.41 times on Day 3 of its IPO subscription. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) and Retail Individual Investors showed strong interest with 689.95 times and 407.59 times subscription. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed to 58.09 times, comparatively.

TechD Cybersecurity Limited: Company Overview

TechD Cybersecurity Limited functions in the critical area of cybersecurity solutions, concentrating on safeguarding enterprises and digital properties against emerging cyber threats. The company focusses in innovative cybersecurity services, together with detecting threat, managing risks, and providing solutions. With cyber-attacks growing worldwide, the objective of the TechD is to benefit from its increasing market size by giving innovative, scalable products to clients from various industries, contributing to safer digital ecosystems.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

