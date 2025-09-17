Urban Company Share Price: IPO Lists At 64% Gain, Did You Strike Or Get Left Behind? Check Now!

Urban Company Limited, a leading on-demand home and beauty services platform, listed on stock exchange today. The company opens its public subscription on September 10, 2025 and closed on September 12, 2025. The objective behind this public subscription was to raise Rs. 1,900 crore, comprising both a fresh issue and an offer for sale.

Urban Company Limited on day 3 of the public subscription has outperformed. The IPO was oversubscribed 103.27 times, with the participation from the retail individual investors 37.61 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 140.15 time, and Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) 73.84 times, respectively.

The company’s share price on the stock exchange today deviated between Rs.161.37 (Max.) to Rs.179.00 (Min.). The stock was, however, listed at a price of Rs.162.25 and closed at Rs. 166.83 at the end of the day. There seems to be a significant improvement of 64.08% with respect to the issue price of this IPO.

Urban Company Limited: Day 1 of Listing

Share Opening Price: Rs. 162.25

Share Price (Maximum): Rs. 179.00

Share Price (Minimum): Rs. 161.37

Share Closing Price: Rs. 166.83

(Data September 17, 2025)

Hereunder, are the details of the IPO: Urban Company Limited

• IPO Opens at: September 10, 2025

• IPO Closes at: September 12, 2025

• Total Size of the Issue: Rs.1,900 crore

• Fresh Issue: Rs.472 crore

• Offer for Sale: Rs.1,428 crore

• Price Band: Rs.98 – Rs.103

• Lot Size: 145 shares

• Min. Retail Investment: Rs.14,935

• Employee Discount: Rs.9 per share

• Listing At: NSE and BSE

• Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

Urban Company Limited: Company Overview

Urban Company Limited, founded in 2014 and headquarter in Gurugram, previously known as UrbanClap. The company is a leading on-demand home and beauty services platform functioning across India, UAE, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. It links consumers to service professionals for providing cleaning, pest control, beauty, appliance repair, and home solutions.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

