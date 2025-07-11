LIVE TV
Home > Business > Glenmark Pharma Shares Soar 10%, Hit Upper Circuit On Massive $1.9B Licensing Deal With AbbVie For Cancer Drug

Glenmark Pharma Shares Soar 10%, Hit Upper Circuit On Massive $1.9B Licensing Deal With AbbVie For Cancer Drug

Glenmark Pharma share prices surged 10% after sealing a $700 million upfront global licensing deal with AbbVie for ISB 2001, a promising cancer drug, boosting investor excitement amid record-breaking market activity

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 11:47:32 IST

Glenmark: The share market charts are going crazy over pharma sector, did you see Glenmark Pharma’s shares blast off with a whopping 10% surge TODAY?

Nope, this isn’t your usual market jumper! Glenmark’s subsidiary, Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI), just sealed a jaw-dropping global licensing deal with pharma heavyweight AbbVie.

Why is this a big deal deal? 
ISB 2001 — a shiny, promising drug candidate in phase 1 trials targeting multiple myeloma, a nasty cancer that’s notoriously tough to crack. And get this: Glenmark just pocketed a staggering $700 million upfront, with the chance to rake in another $1.225 billion in milestone bonuses. Yep, you read that right! Curious how this game-changing deal could rewrite Glenmark’s future—and your portfolio? Buckle up, because we’re diving deep into this blockbuster pharma move.

Glenmark Pharma Share Price Soars

Glenmark Pharma’s shares have been on a roll, climbing over 14% in just five days and a whopping 51% over the last year. Investors are buzzing! But here’s the twist: Nomura keeps a “neutral” stance, pegging the target price at Rs 1,500, which is 21% below the current Rs 1,904. Why the caution? Despite the excitement over Glenmark’s blockbuster licensing deal, the biggest by any Indian pharma — Nomura feels the stock might take a breather, and marked it ‘Neutral’.

Reason Behind Glenmark Pharma Share Price Rise: Exclusive Ties Between AbbVie And Glenmark

AbbVie gets exclusive rights to develop, manufacture, and sell ISB 2001 in North America, Europe, Japan, and China — the big leagues in pharma. Glenmark, meanwhile, will cover the Emerging Markets, including Asia (except Japan and China), Latin America, Russia/CIS, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. This strategic global division lets both companies leverage their strengths and regional expertise. It’s like a perfectly choreographed dance in the global pharma arena. 

Detail Information
Upfront Payment $700 million
Potential Milestones Up to $1.225 billion
Royalties Tiered, double-digit percentage
AbbVie Markets North America, Europe, Japan, China
Glenmark Markets Emerging Markets & Asia excl. Japan

Milestones, Royalties, And Market Moves By Glenmark

This deal packs serious financial muscle. Glenmark’s subsidiary scores USD 700 million upfront, with potential milestone payments topping $1.225 billion. On top of that, Glenmark earns tiered, double-digit royalties on net sales. The deal makes headlines as the largest licensing agreement by an Indian pharma company, exceeding expectations. The stock has responded accordingly, climbing 14% in five days and over 28% in one month. Investors can’t help but watch closely as this partnership unfolds. 

ISB 2001: The Cancer Fighter With A Superpower Badge

ISB 2001 isn’t just another drug, it’s already earned its superhero cape with the FDA’s orphan drug status and fast-track designation, zooming straight into the fight against multiple myeloma, a tough cancer that’s been hard to crack. This little molecule is no ordinary player; it’s part of a cutting-edge crew called multispecific antibodies,  think of them as the Avengers of immuno-oncology — designed to hit multiple targets at once and deliver a knockout punch to cancer cells.

AbbVie’s own Dr. Roopal Thakkar sums it up: “Multispecifics including trispecific antibodies represent a new frontier in immuno-oncology.” Meanwhile, Glenmark’s CEO Cyril Konto calls this deal “a defining milestone”, the kind of breakthrough that fast-tracks hope and innovation for patients craving better options. With ISB 2001 leading the charge, the future of cancer treatment just got a whole lot brighter.

Tags: glenmarkglenmark pharma share price

